Dell launches XPS 13 2-in-1 laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors in India 

Dell Technologies, on Friday, released the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptops in India. The new 13-inch ultra-thin device is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors with 3K resolution screen with sRGB colour support, an 11 MP and a 5MP webcam, and built-in WiFi capabilities.

The new device from the Dell will get a separate detachable magnetic edge-to-edge keyboard case and a stylus allowing users to use the device as both a tablet and a laptop.

The stylus for the XPS 13 comes with pressure sensitivity, bluetooth connectivity and built-in tile function that will help users to ring, identify and locate the pen on a map. The reversible stylus also sports two programmable bluetooth buttons and is designed for use by both right and left-handed users.

Other features include a 4K 11MP world-facing camera and a 1080p 5MP camera. The device comes backed by a premium support warranty that will include advanced exchange and accidental damage protection.

The XPS 13 will be available in 2 variants, one with an Intel i5 and the other with i7 processors using Windows 11 and supported by 16GB memory with up to 1TB SSD.

Commenting on the release, Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said “As the lines continue to blur between work, life, and learning, the XPS 13 2-in-1 reflects just that”.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 priced at ₹ 1,39,990 going up to 1,64,990, will be available for purchase on Dell’s online store and Dell exclusive store starting 29 September.