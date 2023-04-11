Dell launches updated Alienware and Inspiron laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

April 11, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Dell Technologies announced the launch of new Alienware and Inspiron laptops aimed at gamers, creators, and students in India.

Dell Alienware

The Alienware lineup comes with updates to the m18 and x16 R1 devices. Primarily aimed at gamers, the devices come with improved Alienware cryo-tech thermal design with vapour chambers for improved CPU and GPU performance. Dell claims the new design with seven heat pipes, and four fans provide 25% better airflow for improved performance.

The Alienware m18 features Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and the full stack of next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs along with claimed 14% more room on-screen.

The updated laptop also features a 165Hz (QHD)refresh rate display with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support with up to 9TB storage capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alienware x16 features a 6-speaker setup including two up-firing tweeters along with AlienFX experience. The x16 also comes with claimed 100 micro-LEDs with enhanced AlienFX Scanner, Loop, and Rainbow lighting mods.

The laptop claims to use improved Alienware voltage regulation technology, which can regulate graphics voltage up to 12-phases for sustained performance over long gaming sessions.

Additionally, the lineup also gets an updated Legend 3.0 design, taller 16:10 displays, and revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0.

Dell Inspiron

The new Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 are aimed at entertainment and come with enhanced displays, spatial audio technology, and video chatting capabilities.

Both notebooks come equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and WiFi6e along with LPDDR5 memory. The laptops also come with improved charging tech that claims to charge the device by up to 80% battery capacity within an hour.

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 also gets a 4K Ultra HD plus display with a 360° hinge touch screen.

“The Alienware m18 and x16 R1 are true gaming colossi, featuring new form factors and materials, best-in-class performance upgrades, design and comfort enhancements, as well as an overhauled Alienware Command Center,” said Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies.

The Dell Alienware m18 starts at ₹3,59,990 while the x16 R1 starts at ₹3,79,990. The Inspiron 16 starts at ₹77,990 with the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starting at ₹96,990.

The Alienware devices will be available starting April 12, 2023, while the Inspiron devices will be available April 14, 2023, at Dell Exclusive Stores, select large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.