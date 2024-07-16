Dell launches new XPS and Inspiron line-up of Copilot+ AI PCs 

Dell Technologies launched the new consumer Copilot+ AI PCs in India. The new lineup includes the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus.

The XPS 13 comes equipped with the Snapdragon X1 EliteX1E-80-100 CPU, while the Inspiron 14 Plus features the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor at its core.

Both the devices claim all-day battery life, and the ability of AI processing locally on the device with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, coupled with the Copilot+ feature.

Dell claims its latest XPS XPS comes with the lightest and sleekest design yet. Additionally, the device comes with claimed game-changing performance and battery life, with up to 27 hours on a single charge, thanks to its three-tier architecture, comprising of CPU, GPU, and NPU. The laptop gets an OLED display option.

Both the devices from Dell get innovative AI experiences powered by the Snapdragon X Series platforms, these the company says allows users to reclaim time and focus on tasks that matter the most.

“With the new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, we are setting the latest benchmark in personal computing. Equipped with AI capabilities that intuitively adapt to users’ needs, offer smarter performance and connectivity, and seamless multitasking, these devices open AI experience to a new array of users”, Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said.

The XPS 13 will be available in three variants. The base variant costs INR 1,39,990 while the highest-end variant costs ₹1,69,990. The Inspiron 14 Plus, meanwhile, will be available in two variants. The base variant costs ₹115,590 while the higher-end variant costs ₹119,590.

Both the devices will be available for purchase starting 16 July.