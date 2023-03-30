Dell launches new Inspiron lineup in India

March 30, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Dell launched the new line of Inspiron laptops in India, including the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1.

The new laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, while the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 also features AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The laptops come with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio and Dell ComfortView software technology along with integration for Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

The devices come with WiFi 6E for quick download and smooth streaming and the company claims the laptops can get up to 80% charge in an hour.

The devices also feature a crisp FHD camera, dual microphones, background noise-reducing AI, and a manual camera privacy shutter for safety.

The introduction of our new Inspiron line-up demonstrates our commitment to incorporating minimalist, modern designs that not only complement how users work but also how they live”, said Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies.

The new Inspiron devices priced at ₹64,990 for the Inspiron and ₹79,990 for the Inspiron 14 2-in-1, will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores and select Large Format Retail starting April 07.