Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch all-in-one desktop in India

April 20, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Dell on Thursday launched the Inspiron 24-inch all-in-one desktop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The new desktop comes with a TV-like design with space for a keyboard and peripherals.

The desktop comes with an FHD IPS touchscreen with integrated Windows Hello that uses facial recognition. The screen also gets a 1080p FHD pop-up camera with tilt functionality.

The new Inspiron AIO features 5W speakers powered by Dolby Atmos that can be used a Bluetooth speaker.

Aimed at students and creators, the new desktop also comes with USB 3.3 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port, and Wifi 6E with up to 1TB SSD storage. The desktop will be available in two colors, Pearl White and Assent Solid.

The new Inspiron AIO desktop will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select retail stores from 24th April 2023 onwards at a starting price of ₹56,490.