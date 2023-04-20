ADVERTISEMENT

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch all-in-one desktop in India

April 20, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Dell launched the Inspiron 24-inch all-in-one desktop with 13th Gen Intel Core processor in India 

The Hindu Bureau

Dell launched the Inspiron 24-inch all-in-one desktop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dell on Thursday launched the Inspiron 24-inch all-in-one desktop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The new desktop comes with a TV-like design with space for a keyboard and peripherals.

The desktop comes with an FHD IPS touchscreen with integrated Windows Hello that uses facial recognition. The screen also gets a 1080p FHD pop-up camera with tilt functionality.

The new Inspiron AIO features 5W speakers powered by Dolby Atmos that can be used a Bluetooth speaker.

ALSO READ
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 | Stylish and capable, but expensive

Aimed at students and creators, the new desktop also comes with USB 3.3 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port, and Wifi 6E with up to 1TB SSD storage.  The desktop will be available in two colors, Pearl White and Assent Solid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new Inspiron AIO desktop will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select retail stores from 24th April 2023 onwards at a starting price of ₹56,490.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US