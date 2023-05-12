Dell launches Alienware m16 and x14 R2 laptops in India

May 12, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Dell Technologies and Alienware launched the m16 and x14 R2 in India.

Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, the laptops come with support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs.

Both devices feature a 16:10 display aspect ratio along with the Legend 3.0 design, advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture, and the revamped Alienware Command Centre 6.0.

The m16 comes with the Intel Core i9 13900HX CPUs and supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and up to 9TB of storage along with four M.2 SSD slots. The laptop features a QHD+ display with the option to choose between a 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rate. The device is also stocked with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos combined with a new FHD webcam.

The x14 R2 can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, supporting a 165Hz QHD+ display, and continues to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, the company shared in a release.

“In line with evolving trends, forecasts, and feedback from the gaming community, we are excited to introduce our latest additions to the Alienware portfolio, which is premium, luxurious, portable, and for gamers who prioritize performance” Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said.

The Alienware m16 starts at ₹1,84,990, while the x14 R2 starts at ₹2,06,990. Both the devices will be available across Dell Exclusive Stores, and major e-commerce sites.