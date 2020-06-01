Dell finally brings the 5G-enabled Latitude 9510 notebook to India

Earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas, USA, Dell Technologies unveiled a new addition to their diverse and progressive Latitude series: the 9000 series, kicking off with the Latitude 9510 2-in-1. Its design was sleeker than that of the predecessors in its family and delivers, according to Dell, the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours. Today, Dell announced the Latitude 9510 has made its way to the Indian market

In a company statement, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India said, “As we navigate towards digitally driven and connected times, our customers are looking at end-user computing that gives their employees an easy, ready-to-work experience, and in doing so, also empowers IT with automated, open and intelligent management solutions to easily deploy, secure and manage.”

Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, CSG, Dell Technologies | Photo Credit: Dell Technologies

Vivekanand Manjeri tells The Hindu that Dell’s commercial portfolio powers fixed computing as well as mobility where notebooks come in as well as mobile workstations. “Within that specific portfolio for Latitude, we have already focused on design aesthetics which have come from learning within the consumer line which is XPS.”

The Latitude series essentially stands for bringing or leading the industry with intelligent devices that are secure, manageable and sustainable, shares Manjeri. “What we’ve done is we’ve laid the XPS design tenets or learnings and some of the leading features over the Latitude foundation of the aforementioned goals.”

The Latitude notebook portfolio is an extensive one already, starting with the entry Latitude 3 series, then progressing to the midrange and mainstram Latitude 5 series and then the high-end Latitude 7 series. So Dell’s notebook roadmap now has the 9000 series, a considerable upgrade which is targetted at a growing part of the market: business leaders who are always on the move and want to stay connected. Manjeri explains Dell has been able to innovate on the ultra-premium requirements while retaining its place within the Latitude family of notebooks.

According to a May 19 blog post by Darrel Ward, Senior Vice President for Dell Client Product Group, sustainability is a major part of their roadmap moving forward. “Building upon the waterborne paints we used in our Latitude 7300 launched last fall, we’ve expanded the use of waterborne paint to 100% of the painted parts across more Latitude devices to reduce VOC emissions,” he writes, “and we plan to expand this across the commercial portfolio. We have made great strides in increasing our use of post-consumer recycled plastic and reclaimed carbon fiber across our commercial portfolio, achieving up to 60% recycled plastic in the OptiPlex portfolio. We have a goal that 100% of our packaging will be made from recycled or renewable materials by 2030, and with our new Latitude 2-in-1s, we expanded our use of ocean-bound recycled plastic materials into newly designed 100% recycled product cushions. And we’re transitioning to sustainably forested cardboard across our product packaging.”

One of the more remarkable add-ons (optional, of course) is the camera shutter for those worried about privacy and often find themselves placing tape or a note over the lens of the camera. “This requirement was always there in industry verticals; we used to offer solutions get the add-on but now we have reached a point of innovation within the life cycle where we at least are able to provide this feature as part of the standard devices,” explains Manjeri.

5G and the Dell Optimizer

5G implementation for Dell has a no-brainer in helping users of their devices digitally transform their own workforces. “We believe 5G will become mainstream in most geographies globally,” says Manjeri, “and most of our customers have already started talking about what 5G can offer and what should they do when they enable their workforce. It obviously brings hyperconnectivity, helps leverage the large and rich amount of data organisations are generating about their own products and services in the market. All in order to make decision-making more fluid.”

This paired with the central engine Dell Optimizer — or Dell Precision Optimizer — will help gear faster and clearer pathways in a world that is becoming more reliant on digital connections, during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic and isolations. The technology for the Latitude 9510 is the hook, offering AI-based productivity enhancement features including the Dell Optimizer’s many functions.

The Express Response feature learns user management of the device — battery power, memory storage, connectivity frequency, etc — and optimises the allocation of resources within the system accordingly: so the user will see a faster responsiveness across frequently-used apps, faster switching between apps and overall app performances for the aforementioned apps.

Express Charge, a new feature, leverages the AI to understand the battery usage across the notebook and distributes the power to where it is needed most by the user. It also speeds up the charging process.

Express Sign-in, powered by Intel Context Sensing Technology, uses proximity-enabled technology and facial recognition to unlock and lock the Latitude 9510, depending on whether the user is near or away from the notebook.

And then there is Intelligent Audio which tunes the system by adjusting background noise, managing speech volume, and refining overall sound experience so the user can hear and be heard better.

The Dell Latitude 9510 starts at ₹1,49,000, exclusive of taxes.