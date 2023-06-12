  • Dimensions: 16.49mm –19.50mm x 314mm x 226.6mm), weight: 1.59 kg
  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel CoreTM i7, 12MB Cache, up to 5.00 GHz
  • Display: 14-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) anti-glare with 250nits 
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • RAM: 16GB, LPDDR5, 4800MHz​
  • Input: HDMI 1.4, Intel Thunderbolt 4.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SD card reader, audio jack
  • Battery: ​4-Cell Battery, 54 Whr
  • Sound: Tuned speakers, audio processing by Waves MaxxAudio Pro
  • Camera: Widescreen FHD 1080p webcam with dual digital microphone array