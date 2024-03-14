March 14, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Dell Technologies and Alienware launched the new Alienware m18 R2 in India. The gaming laptop comes powered by up-to 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The device sports a 16:10 QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and is equipped with hardware-based low blue light Comfort View Plus technology.

The gaming laptop is further bolstered with the Alienware cooling technology, that includes quad ultra-thin fans that pull air through 7 copper heat pipes and out 5 vents, for smoother gaming sessions.

The laptop’s performance is supported with up to 270W power performance and uses the NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, which helps it to use AI to generate faster frame rates and better image quality, the company shared in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The gaming rig also gets an updated FHD webcam which supports HDR, and AI-powered far-field microphones enhance vocals by removing ambient sounds to ensure that the voice sounds crisp and clear.

The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and up to 2X Ethernet speeds via 5GHz etherne and comes with the option of up to 10TB of SSD storage and 64GB of DDR5 memory.

“The launch of the Alienware m18 R2 demonstrates Dell and Alienware’s ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technology as well as meaningful gameplay enhancements. The Alienware m18 R2 is the ideal device for those who value performance without being confined to a traditional battle station”, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said

The new Alienware m18 R2 will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), and select multi-brand stores and e-commerce websites. The device is available at a starting price of ₹ 2,96,490.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.