Dashcams for cars | Here’s all you need to know before buying one

Rising accidents, increasing costs of insurance and unreliable road conditions have necessitated the use of dash cams on Indian roads. But for the uninitiated, investing in a dashcam can be a dauting tasks. There are multiple options offering a wide range of features and use-cases in the market.

Here we present a step-by-step guide on the aspects users should look at when in the market for a reliable dashcam that can help them stay secure while driving.

How to choose the best dashcam

Whether it is used for safety, security or just recording a scenic drive, the first thing users should look for in a dashcam is the resolution in which they record video.

Opt for high resolutions

While many think 4K recording is overkill, investing in dashcam that records good quality video comes in handy when used to zoom in to check for details in a video clip.

Video clips from cameras recording in less than 1080p will often become a problem in case users are looking to pick up details like the registration plate of moving vehicles.

Decide the view

A dashcam is ideally installed to record the view of the road, over the bonnet, from within the cabin. However, if you are someone who lists their vehicle on ride sharing apps, it is advisable to invest in a dashcam that can record both the outside view of the vehicle as well as inside the cabin.

Do you need audio?

When looking at a dashcam, consider if you need audio recording as well, and if you can turn it off when needed.

Check if you need compatibility with your smartphone and what is the storage capacity

The top five dashcams that users can consider should include a blend of affordability and advanced features while being reliable. Here are our top dashcams picks -

WOLFBOX G840H (UPGRADED) Mirror Dash Cam

The WOLFBOX G840H (UPGRADED) Mirror Dash Cam offers a 12-inch 2.5K front camera and 12-inch WDR rear camera. The dashcam comes equipped with WiFi and GPS capabilities along with a Type C- port.

The camera gets a WDR+F1.5 Large Aperture. Additionally, the dashcam offers a G-sensor, parking monitoring, and a 32GB TF card and GPS incorporated.

The WOLFBOX G840H is priced at ₹17,990.

DDPAI N1 Dual Channel Car Dash Camera

The DDPAI N1 Dual Channel Car Dash Camera is another dashcam users should consider. The dashcam comes with 1296P FHD front and 1080P back cameras, which include a 5G NightVIS lens and an F1.8 big aperture.

Apart from the hardware, the DDPAI boasts WiFi compability allowing users to connect their dashcams with both iOS and Android devices.

The internal storage of 256GB makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a reliable device. Additionally, the device uses a super capacitor instead of a lithium battery which comes with a built-in IPS power management system.

The DDPAI N1 Dual Channel Car Dash Camera is priced at ₹14,990.

PHILIPS GoSure 3001 Car Dash Camera

The Philips GoSure is the top pick for users on a budget. The dashcam comes with a FHD 1080p recording at 30FPS.

Additionally, it comes with a G-Sensor, 2 MP CMOS Image sensor; Captures more light for improved low light videos; Wide 132° super wide angle (FOV) to cover 4-6 lanes simultaneously.

Other notable features include night vision, loop recording, Wi-Fi compatibility and integration with the Dashcam GoSure app.

The Philips GoSure is priced at ₹5,999.

Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro

Crafted by the Hero Group, the Qubo car Dash Camera Pro comes with 1080p video recording capabilities. The dash cam comes with a wide-angle view, G-sensor, WiFI, and emergency recording.

The dashcam comes equipped with night vision and low light performance which comes in handy during late night drives.

The GPS in the dash cam is capable of accurately recording driving location and speeds that can be viewed using the QuboPro App.

The app further records details like average speed, compass, elevation, distance covered, and total trip duration, ensuring a comprehensive view of your driving experience.

The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro is priced at ₹3,990.

NEXDIGITRON ACE Plus Car Dash Camera

The NEXDIGITRON ACE Plus is a made in India product which claims to be optimised for Indian driving conditions.

The dash cam comes with a super capacitor which helps it ensure continued performance in varying climatic conditions on Indian roads. The cam comes with a 24H parking monitoring. It can capture crystal-clear images with 1.5K 1296P super FHD resolution, 140° wide-angle, and WDR technology.

The cam’s performance is supported by the YOUMERA app which provides easy control, live preview, history viewing, and video sharing at your fingertips, making it a powerful and reliable choice for your vehicle.

The NEXDIGITRON ACE Plus Car Dash Camera is priced at ₹4,499