Coronavirus themed Android app on prowl to infect mobile

A coronavirus themed Android app is on the prowl to infect mobile devices, according to cybersecurity solutions firm SonicWall.

The company said its research team observed malware writers misusing the coronavirus scare to propagate their malicious creations.

“An Android app that goes by the name Coronavirus has been spotted that requests the victim to re-enter the pin/pattern on the device and steals information, while repeatedly requesting for Accessibility Service capabilities,” it said in a statement.

With additional capabilities based on traces present in the code, the attacker can control the device remotely making this malware a RAT (Remote Access Trojan), the statement pointed out.

“This malware persistently tries to invade/embed itself in the device through multiple means,” it said.

Debasish Mukherjee, vice-president, Regional Sales APAC, SonicWall, said the attackers ride on the fear of the larger public and develop codes to steal sensitive information and control mobile devices remotely.