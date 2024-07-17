CMF Phone 1 goes on sale again at noon on Flipkart. Nothing’s sub-brand claims that CMF Phone 1, its first smartphone, is seeing huge demand globally.

Nothing claimed that on the first day of sales, July 12, the company sold 100,000 units of the CMF Phone 1 in just three hours.

The CMF Phone 1 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone also comes with a replaceable back cover. The phone is IP52-rated as well.

CMF has loaded its Phone 1 with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger inside the box. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging.

The CMF Phone 1 is being powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6.0 based on Android 14. CMF has promised two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

CMF Phone 1 rides on a 50MP main lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP front camera for selfie lovers.

CMF Phone 1 has been priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant whereas the 8GB/128GB variant will be sold at ₹17,999.

