CES 2024 | Qualcomm, Bosch showcase cockpit and ADAS integration platform

January 10, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Qualcomm and Bosch showcased their new cockpit and ADAS integration platform from Bosch based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex system-on-chip (SoC) at CES 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Qualcomm and Bosch showcased a new cockpit and ADAS platform based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex system-on-chip (SoC). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm and Bosch showcased a new cockpit and ADAS platform based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex system-on-chip (SoC).

Built on Qualcomm Technologies’ expertise in digital cockpit and ADAS compute platforms, the Flex SoC is designed to support mixed-criticality workloads, allowing for digital cockpit, ADAS, and automated driving (AD) capabilities to be co-implemented on a single SoC.

The SoC will enable automakers to create unified central compute and software-defined vehicle architecture that scales from entry to premium tiers.

The new cockpit and ADAS integration platform utilises Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC and supports a range of features including infotainment, vehicle lifecycle management and digital cluster functionalities.

“With the cockpit and ADAS integration platform, we can once again demonstrate our outstanding cross- domain expertise and experience. We are proud to be the world’s first Tier 1 supplier to demonstrate the interaction of system functions from previously separated domains in a single central computer in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies,” Christoph Hartung, president of the Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division at Bosch said.

He further stated that the cost-effective solution will pave the way for automakers to bring more ADAS features in entry-level and mid-range vehicles.

