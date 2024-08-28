Car dashcam maker Pioneer launches new range of products in India

Pioneer India introduced an avant-garde range of Dash Cameras, from its Mobility AI portfolio, specifically designed for India.

The new VREC Dash Camera series consists of four models; VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC and VREC-Z820DC.

The dashcams come armed with advanced features such as AI Night Vision, ADAS Alerts and Enhanced Parking Monitoring, Pioneer’s new smart Dash Cameras will bring enhanced automotive safety, security, and simplicity via a mobile app, to every vehicle on the road.

The new range of dashcams is designed in India, and specifically tuned for Indian road conditions.

Pioneer’s new smart Dash Cameras assist in recording high-quality wide-angle video footage of the road ahead, and behind, providing round-the-clock protection while driving or parked.

The dashcams also support features such as parking monitoring, continuous loop recording, and automatic recording of impact events such as strong vibrations or sudden jolts.

The VREC-Z820DC is a premium dual-channel model with 4K video resolution, AI-based night vision, wide display and ADAS features. It features a rear camera and GPS logger and can record continuous videos in loop.

The VREC-H520DC is a high-end model with a 7.6 cm IPS display, Sony Starvis-2 image sensor, and 2K recording capabilities. It can record clear videos under night light conditions and has 360o rotation for road monitoring.

VREC-H320SC is a mid-range model with a 7.6 cm IPS display and Full HD recording capability, while the VREC-H120SC is an extremely compact and affordable offering with crystal-clear recording in 1296p. It supports 128 GB of external storage.

“This is the first of many innovations to come from our Advanced R&D center which we established in India last year, aimed at developing products specifically for the Indian markets. Not only are Indians are buying cars at a fast pace, but they are also demanding more from their cars”, Siva Subramanian, CEO of the newly formed Mobility AI & Connectivity Division, Pioneer Corporation, Japan, said.

Pioneer’s VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC and VREC-Z820DC are priced at ₹ 5,399, ₹ 11,399, ₹ 18,499 and ₹ 23,499, respectively.