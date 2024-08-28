GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car dashcam maker Pioneer launches new range of products in India

Pioneer India introduced an avant-garde range of Dash Cameras, from its Mobility AI portfolio, specifically designed for India. 

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 02:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pioneer India introduced an avant-garde range of Dash Cameras.

Pioneer India introduced an avant-garde range of Dash Cameras. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pioneer India introduced an avant-garde range of Dash Cameras, from its Mobility AI portfolio, specifically designed for India.

The new VREC Dash Camera series consists of four models; VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC and VREC-Z820DC.

The dashcams come armed with advanced features such as AI Night Vision, ADAS Alerts and Enhanced Parking Monitoring, Pioneer’s new smart Dash Cameras will bring enhanced automotive safety, security, and simplicity via a mobile app, to every vehicle on the road.

The new range of dashcams is designed in India, and specifically tuned for Indian road conditions.

Pioneer’s new smart Dash Cameras assist in recording high-quality wide-angle video footage of the road ahead, and behind, providing round-the-clock protection while driving or parked.

The dashcams also support features such as parking monitoring, continuous loop recording, and automatic recording of impact events such as strong vibrations or sudden jolts.

The VREC-Z820DC is a premium dual-channel model with 4K video resolution, AI-based night vision, wide display and ADAS features. It features a rear camera and GPS logger and can record continuous videos in loop.

The VREC-H520DC is a high-end model with a 7.6 cm IPS display, Sony Starvis-2 image sensor, and 2K recording capabilities. It can record clear videos under night light conditions and has 360o rotation for road monitoring.

VREC-H320SC is a mid-range model with a 7.6 cm IPS display and Full HD recording capability, while the VREC-H120SC is an extremely compact and affordable offering with crystal-clear recording in 1296p. It supports 128 GB of external storage.

“This is the first of many innovations to come from our Advanced R&D center which we established in India last year, aimed at developing products specifically for the Indian markets. Not only are Indians are buying cars at a fast pace, but they are also demanding more from their cars”, Siva Subramanian, CEO of the newly formed Mobility AI & Connectivity Division, Pioneer Corporation, Japan, said.

Pioneer’s VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC and VREC-Z820DC are priced at ₹ 5,399, ₹ 11,399, ₹ 18,499 and ₹ 23,499, respectively.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / India / automobile

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.