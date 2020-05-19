Gadgets

Call recording now available on Nokia phones in India

The feature allows users to record voice calls so they can capture important information and go back to reference what was said later

To get the new feature, users need an update to the latest version of the Phone app in the Play Store. The Nokia smartphone must support Android 10

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, on Monday announced that multiple Android One Nokia smartphones in India have received the call recording feature on Googles Phone app.

The feature allows users to record voice calls so they can capture important information and go back to reference what was said later.

“This feature has been a top request from users in India and we are pleased to bring many Android One Nokia smartphone users this addition today,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a statement.

To get the new feature, users need an update to the latest version of the Phone app in the Play Store. The Nokia smartphone must support Android 10.

To activate the recording, the user simply needs to press the ‘record’ button while on the call.

A disclosure is played when recording begins and ends to notify all participants and ensure they are aware the feature is being used.

To access the call recording later, simply visit the ‘Recents’ tab. If a call was recorded, the user will see a ‘Recorded’ label below the contact’s name or phone number.

Once the user taps the call log entry, the call recording player will be shown with a play button. Call recordings will be saved on the user’s phone — not in the cloud — for convenient playback and privacy.

Android One Nokia smartphones in India that have received this feature include Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2, said the company.

