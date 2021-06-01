Bugatti unveils three luxury smartwatches

The French automaker’s wearables are handmade, and produced by a team of renowned IT and watch experts for seamless integration of over 1,000 individual parts.

Luxury hyper sports car maker Bugatti has unveiled three smartwatch models in collaboration with one of Austria’s leading luxury smartwatch firms, VIITA Watches.

The French automaker’s wearables are handmade, and produced by a team of renowned IT and watch experts for seamless integration of over 1,000 individual parts. Bugatti claims that the smartwatches represent the same engineering excellence that its own hyper sports cars stand for.

“At Bugatti we continue to drive innovation in leading-edge technologies, this is why we are excited about our new collaboration with VIITA Watches,” Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said in a statement.

The smartwatches offer numerous features such as tracking an individual’s blood oxygen level, sleep and activity (up to 72 activities); recording steps and calories; as well as measuring their altitude, speed and acceleration (shows the time they need to accelerate).

Wearers taking it to the racetrack can have their lap times and acceleration values logged automatically by the GPS sensor, which is specially developed for the Bugatti smartwatch and is said to provide an entirely new level of accuracy and resolution rate.

Additionally, a new dual-sensor measures both heart rate and heart rate variability to report individual health data. The devices also generate measurements for cardiovascular recovery, training recommendations, biological age and stress level, supported by VO2Max.

Each smartwatch features a high definition 390x390 pixel LED touchscreen with 16.7 million colours, within a scratch-resistant housing of sculpted sapphire glass. The devices offer a battery life of up to 14 days using a custom-built 445mAh power cell, and pair with the Bugatti smartwatch app.

The Bugatti smartwatches offer a wide range of personalisation options, such as enabling the wearer to affix a tailored Bugatti rubber wrist strap for greater comfort, or a bespoke titanium strap to complement the titanium theme of the case.

The bezels for the three models are made of scratch-resistant ceramic. Moreover, all editions can each be customised with a unique bezel to reflect the customer’s personal style. With the special key supplied, the customer can replace a bezel within one minute.

The smartwatch models are named in tribute to some of the luxury French brand’s most iconic hyper sports cars of the 21st Century – the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, One Le Noire and One Divo. All three models come with a five-year warranty and can be bought exclusively for a limited amount of time on kickstarter.com for €899 (about ₹80,000), according to Bugatti.