Bose’s rugged Bluetooth speaker can float

Premium audio device maker Bose has expanded its popular SoundLink Bluetooth speaker family with a new rugged and portable speaker dubbed SoundLink Flex.

The Bluetooth speaker packs exclusive Bose technologies to offer a room-filling audio experience, and is said to be loud enough for outdoor environments as well.

Flex has a custom transducer to maximise clarity and deliver bass from the lightweight and compact unit. It works in combination with dual-opposing passive radiators, which turn vibration into powerful audio output. Plus, Bose digital signal processing technology helps minimise distortion.

The IP67 rated speaker with tightly sealed acoustic components can keep water, dust, and dirt out. It can even float to the water’s surface after an accidental drop. The device's soft silicone back and powder-coated steel grille are resistant to corrosion and UV light as well as protect it from drops and bumps.

Flex can dynamically detect its orientation and automatically adjusts to deliver audio with the help of proprietary technology. It promises to deliver optimal sound quality, whether it's upright on the kitchen counter, hanging from a backpack, or lying flat on a surface.

A companion app, Bose Connect, allows users to control the speaker, personalise settings, and receive the latest software updates. There are on-speaker buttons for music controls as well.

Further, users can access their phone’s voice assistant or take and make calls through a built-in microphone. They can also pair a second SoundLink Flex or Bose Bluetooth speaker for Stereo Mode or Party Mode (simultaneous music playback).

Flex has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback and uses USB-C charging. It’s first available in the U.S. in three colours – Black, White Smoke, or Stone Blue for $149 (about ₹11,000).