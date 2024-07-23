HMD Global on Tuesday announced Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra as the brand ambassador for its upcoming smartphone line-up, HMD Crest.

The Finnish company is going to launch its first smartphone series, having two smartphones: HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max, on July 25 in India.

HMD has not revealed much detail about the phones, but the company has created a microsite for the launch event.

They are expected to land in mid segment smartphone market in India probably competing with Realme, Redmi, Vivo and Motorola.

“The company is set to enhance the consumer experience by offering premium quality devices that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with fashionable design at competitive price points,” said HMD.

Recently, the brand has also partnered with Jimmy Shergill and Jemimah Rodrigues for their upcoming phone launches.

“We are delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra to the Human Mobile Devices family. Sanya is a truly unique talent, her ability to repeatedly deliver strong performances on-screen, yet a rare ability to express herself on various social platforms with a variety of engaging content aligns perfectly with our ways of consumer engagement. Her appeal to a diverse, style-conscious young audience mirrors our commitment to deliver mobile experiences that are not just technologically advanced but also a true expression of personal style,” said Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD India and APAC.

Sanya Malhotra said, “I’m thrilled to partner with Human Mobile Devices, a brand whose smartphones are at the intersection of technology and self-expression. HMD Crest range of smartphones aren’t just about staying connected; they’re about making a statement and expressing your unique style. As someone who values both fashion and freedom of expression, I’m excited to be part of HMD’s journey in revolutionizing the smartphone experience for style-conscious consumers across India.”