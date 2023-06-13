June 13, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Indian audio company boAt teamed up with Dolby Audio, to launch the Nirvana 525 ANC earphones. The neckband uses Dolby’s expertise to offer a realistic 360-degree surround sound experience.

The Nirvana 525 ANC comes with 11mm high-fidelity dynamic drivers that are said to offer an improved experience while watching movies and videos, or gaming.

There is also support for a 42dB+ hybrid active noise cancellation feature. This allows the neckband to cut down background noise such as office chatter or the traffic sounds to offer an improved listening experience. The earphones come with four microphones: two feedback and two feedforward mics, to reduce distracting sounds.

The boAt Nirvana 525 ANC also comes with different EQ modes users can access with the boAt Hearables app. Users will be able to switch between different EQ Modes such as Natural, Movie, or boAt Signature sound. Additionally, they will also get boAt’s Adaptive EQ, powered by Mimi through the boAt Hearables app, for a more personalised experience.

As for battery, the company claims that the neckband can provide up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. There is also environmental noise cancellation (ENX) technology for reduced ambient noises during calls.

Price and Availability

The boAt Nirvana 525 ANC is available at an introductory price of ₹2,499 in the Space Black, Celestial Blue, and Cosmic Grey colour variants. Users will be able to get their hands on the device via the company’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.