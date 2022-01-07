BMW aims to turn its cars into private cinema lounges

The German automotive firm is working with Amazon to integrate the Fire TV experience within its ‘Theatre Screen’, which comes with surround sound and 5G connectivity.

At the CES 2022, BMW has previewed a 31-inch panorama display with smart TV functions and a resolution of up to 8K. It extends out of a car’s roof to offer an immersive in-car entertainment experience for the rear-seat passengers.

The ultra-wide display reaches horizontally over almost the entire interior and in height from the car’s roof to the backrests of the front seats. Its tilt can be adjusted and with a zoom function, the contents of the entertainment programme can be played in width-to-height of 16:9, 21:9 or even in 32:9 format.

The Fire TV experience will give passengers access to a wide variety of content so they can stream movies and TV episodes, listen to music, and watch downloaded programmes, all while on the road.

The automaker aims to turn the rear of a car’s interior into a private cinema lounge with the integrated Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

When a passenger activates the theatre experience, different vehicle functions are orchestrated, such as lowering the theatre screen, accompanied by a sound experience created by the renowned film music composer Hans Zimmer. At the same time, the roller sunblinds for the side windows and the rear window are closed and the ambient lighting in the rear of the vehicle is dimmed.

The entertainment system can be controlled by touch operation with two individual passenger volume controls on both edges of the display or using touch pads integrated into the rear doors.

BMW said the in-car entertainment system will be available in its future luxury-class models.