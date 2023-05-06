ADVERTISEMENT

Blaupunkt launches TS120 Tower Speaker in India

May 06, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The German audio electronics company Blaupunkt has released its TS120 Tower Speaker with a 6.5-inch sub-woofer, in India

The Hindu Bureau

Blaupunkt launches TS120 Tower Speaker in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The German audio electronics company Blaupunkt announced the launch of its TS120 Tower Speaker in India, which boasts a 3-inch mid speaker, a 1-inch silk dome tweeter, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer.

Blaupunkt said the device delivered high-quality bass at all volumes, while coming with a premium wood design for better audio reproduction and aesthetic value.

ALSO READ
Blaupunkt launches 220 Watt SBWL100 Wireless Dolby Soundbar

The TS120 Tower Speaker comes with Bluetooth, an HDMI port, an ARC port, and AUX, USB, OPTICAL, and COAXIAL ports. There is also a Karaoke mode, and buyers can take advantage of the included microphone and remote.

“Its design exudes class and sophistication, with the bass delivering a punchy blow, and the mid and upper frequencies remaining clear,” said Blaunpunkt in its press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The TS120 Tower Speaker is aimed at home entertainment lovers and retails at ₹8,999. It is available for purchase on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US