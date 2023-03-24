ADVERTISEMENT

Blaupunkt launches 220 Watt SBWL100 Wireless Dolby Soundbar

March 24, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The German electronics and audio brand Blaupunkt announced that it had launched the powerful 220 Watt SBWL100 Wireless Dolby Soundbar in India for OTT experiences

The Hindu Bureau

Blaupunkt launches 220 Watt SBWL100 Wireless Dolby Soundbar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

German electronics and audio brand Blaupunkt this week announced the launch of its 220-Watt SBWL100 Dolby Soundbar in India, for OTT lovers.

The wireless soundbar with a 220 Watt capacity will ensure thumping bass and crisp audio, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the product’s true Dolby Audio sound will make it easier for listeners to distinguish between both high and low-pitched sounds in their favourite media offerings for a true 360 degree cinema surround sound experience, said Blaupunkt.

The edgeless design will appeal to tech lovers who collect sleek designs for their home entertainment systems. A soundbar equaliser offers four modes for songs, cinema, dialogues, and 3D. There are also dedicated Karaoke and guitar ports.

“The Woofer is large and makes its presence felt thanks to its massive size. The build quality and reliability of the product are of the highest order,” said Blaupunkt about the device.

The Blaupunkt SBWL100 soundbar is priced at ₹11,999 and retails on Amazon.

