Best Bluetooth speakers in the ₹2500 range

The demand for wireless speakers is on the rise, and its market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the 2022 to 2027 period, according to Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm.

The growing investment in the smart home segment, rising preference for portable speakers, and increasing product innovations in the wireless speaker segment are some of the major factors driving the adoption of wireless speakers.

Bluetooth is one of the most widely used wireless technology standards for wireless speakers and entertainment devices globally.

Here is a list of some of the best Bluetooth speakers at a price of around ₹2500, with their specifications and customer ratings.

Tribit XSound Go

The 16W portable speaker comes with a sleek design, which makes it easy to carry, and also offers an IPX7 waterproof design. It has a built-in microphone that enables hands-free calling and voice control.

The device is powered by a 2600mAh lithium battery and can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity options include Wireless, Bluetooth and USB with a Type C charging port. Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a stable wireless connection with a range of 100 feet.

The speaker comes in black and blue shades and is available on Amazon India at a price of ₹2759, with an average customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on the site.

Portability, sound quality, and battery life are the highest rated features by customers.

JBL GO 2

The JBL GO 2 speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, an IPX7 waterproof design, and a choice of 12 different colours.

If Bluetooth is not available, users can plug the audio cable into the speaker to enjoy music. The device weighs 184 grams and is easy to carry.

It is powered by a lithium-ion battery that can support up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, under optimum audio settings. It has a charging time of 2.5 hours and can be charged with a Micro USB cable.

The product is available on Amazon India at ₹2199 and on Flipkart at ₹2549, with an average customer rating of 4.5 stars on both sites.

Portability, fast Bluetooth connectivity, and sound quality are the highest rated features.

Boat Stone 650

The 10W speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.2, AUX connectivity, and also has a slot for a memory card.

The device weighs 655 grams and is IPX5 rated, offering protection against water and dust.

It is powered by a 1800mAh battery that offers a playback time of up to 7 hours and a charging time of 3.5 hours.

The speaker has a 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

The product is available in three different colours: black, blue, and red on Amazon India and Flipkart. The blue variant costs ₹1799 and the red variant costs ₹1999, while the black one costs ₹2039.

It has an average customer rating of 4.5 stars on Flipkart and 4 stars on Amazon.

Bluetooth connectivity is the highest rated feature.

Sony SRS-XB13

The speaker comes in a portable and compact design with a strap, making it easy to carry. It weighs 252 grams.

The built-in microphone allows hands-free calling through the speaker.

The device is waterproof, dustproof with an IP67 rating, and is powered by a 1400mAh battery offering up to 16 hours of run time and 4.5 hours of charging time.

Connectivity options include wireless, Bluetooth4.2, and USB Type-C.

The speaker has a 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

It is available in black, blue, brown, and pink colours on Amazon India and Flipkart at a price of ₹3990.

It has an average customer rating of 4 stars on both sites.

Portability and Bluetooth connectivity are the highest rated features.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker 16W

The Bluetooth device has a 16W (8Wx2) speaker setup, comes with a compact portable design, and weighs 400 grams, making it easy to carry.

The built-in microphone with a voice assistant enables hands-free calling.

Two equaliser modes - normal and deep bass mode - help users customise their experience based on their mood and the music they are listening to.

The speaker is powered by a 2600mAh lithium-ion battery offering up to 13 hours of run time.

The IPX7-rated waterproof speaker also comes with a Type C charging port for quicker charging, and an auxiliary port for wired connection through the 3.5mm jack.

It is available in black and blue colours on Amazon India and Flipkart. The blue variant costs ₹2499 and the black variant costs ₹2836 on Amazon and ₹2549 on Flipkart.

The device has an average customer rating of 4.5 stars on Flipkart and 4 stars on Amazon.

Bluetooth connectivity and sound quality are the highest rated features.