July 26, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

BenQ on Tuesday launched the W4000i 4LED 4K cinema projector designed for various at-home use. The projector features BenQ’s proprietary 100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor and HDR-PRO technologies, for true 4K image quality with HDR colour accuracy.

The projector comes with Google-certified Android TV along with preinstalled streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, granting full access to the Google Play Store.

The projector comes with 3200 ANSI lumens brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and makes use of 4 LED light sources (RGBB), providing faster start-up times, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance compared to traditional lamps. The Smart Eco mode adjusts brightness intelligently, saving energy and extending the LED life up to 30,000 hours, the company said in a release.

The W4000i also offers customisable picture modes like Filmmaker Mode and Cinema Mode, for accurate colour depiction. BenQ’s colour temperature tuning with 11 white balance controls further help to enhance visual accuracy and elevate the overall viewing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“With the W4000i projector, we aim to redefine home entertainment and bring the magic of the big screen directly to our customers’ living rooms. We are confident that this latest addition to our product line will be a game-changer in the industry”, Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, said. \

The BenQ W4000i 4LED 4K cinema projector is priced at ₹ 4,00,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.