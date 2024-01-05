GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BenQ launches GV31 portable projector in India

The BenQ GV31 portable projector comes with FHD resolution, along with integrated Android TV and audio

January 05, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BenQ launched the GV31 portable projector with Full HD 1080p resolution with up to 4K, and 135° projection angle in India.

The portable projector aimed at young Indian consumers comes with integrated Android T.V. and pre-installed Netflix. The GV31 also comes equipped with integrated audio, providing up to 16W (8W*2) 270-degree 2.1-channel sound with extended bass.

Additionally, the projector can also function as a wireless speaker. The GV31 boasts a battery life of up to 3 hours for video playback or 6 hours for music.

For connectivity, the projector comes equipped with USB-C port that supports data transfer, power deliver, and DisplayPort Alternate Mode.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“BenQ’s commitment to innovative projection technology, integrated Android TV, and high-fidelity audio-visual experience aims to redefine how families and individuals experience and customise their modes of entertainment”, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said.

The BenQ GV31 portable projector will be available at BenQ e-store, Amazon and leading gadget & IT retail stores, and is priced at ₹79,990.

