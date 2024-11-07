Beats partners with Kim Kardashian to launch special edition Beats Studio Pro and Beats Pill

 />
Published - November 07, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple-owned Beats has collaborated with Kim Kardashian to launch the special edition Beats Studio Pro and Beats Pill. The new special edition ‘Beats x Kim’ products are available at Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi, Apple’s website and authorised retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance in India in limited quantities.

Kim Kardashian first partnered with Beats in 2022 for the special edition Beats Fit Pro.

Beats Studio Pro features active noise cancellation and transparency modes, personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. It comes win UltraPlush leather cushions.

The Beats Studio Pro claims up to 40 hours of battery life. It is also compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.

The Beats Pill has been reworked, which was launched in June, and it claims to offer 24 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. It is compatible to both iOS and Android.

The ‘Beats x Kim’ Beats Studio Pro and Beats Pill are selling for ₹37,900 and ₹16,900, respectively.

Beats Studio Pro comes in Moon, Dune, and Earth shades while the Beats Pill retails in Light Gray and Dark Gray.

“I’m excited to be back with my Beats family and to bring new chic colors to these iconic products,” said Kim Kardashian.

