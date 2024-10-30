Over the years, we have seen Asus consistently find ways to elevate the user experience. With the new Zenbook S14 OLED, it takes this vision a step further, presenting a machine that promises to combine cutting-edge aesthetics with top-notch functionality in a slim, ultra-portable package. While the laptop may cater to professionals and creatives who need powerful specs in a small, reliable form factor, it also has something for everyone who appreciates seamless performance and display quality in their daily tech.

Priced at ₹1,49,990, this laptop isn’t just about looks—it brings AI-driven performance, a stunning OLED display, and a range of productivity enhancements to the table. Let’s take a closer look at how ASUS has struck this balance in its latest offering.

Design

The Zenbook S14 OLED makes a striking first impression with its aerospace-grade Ceraluminum construction. At a mere 1.2kg, the laptop achieves remarkable lightness without compromising durability. Our review unit in Zumaia Gray showcases a sophisticated finish that’s both visually appealing and practical, resisting fingerprints effectively. The geometric cooling grille, intelligently integrated into the design - above the keyboard, serves both aesthetic and functional purposes, enabling the advanced cooling system to maintain optimal performance.

The chassis demonstrates exceptional build quality with military-grade durability certification (MIL-STD 810H). There’s virtually no flex in the keyboard deck or display, reflecting the strong construction. Despite its ultra-thin profile, the laptop doesn’t skimp on connectivity. The left side features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the right hosts a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

The 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen is nothing short of impressive. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, everything from cursor movements to video playback appears incredibly smooth. The panel achieves 500 nits peak brightness with HDR content, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification ensures perfect blacks and exceptional contrast, while the 16:10 aspect ratio provides extra vertical space for productivity.

Colour accuracy is particularly noteworthy, making this display suitable for creative work. The touch functionality is responsive and precise, with stylus support adding versatility for note-taking or digital artistry.

Keyboard and Touchpad

The keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience with 1.1mm key travel. While not as deep as some competitors - the keys offer good tactile feedback and a quiet typing experience. The backlighting is even and adjustable, making it perfect for low-light environments.

The standout feature is the enlarged touchpad, which matches the display’s aspect ratio. It supports various gestures for brightness and volume control, along with video playback navigation. The glass surface provides smooth cursor control, though some users might need time to adjust to the expanded dimensions.

Performance

Our review unit features the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, representing Intel’s latest AI-enabled chip architecture. With 8 cores and 8 threads, plus an integrated NPU capable of 47 TOPS, it handles both traditional computing and AI tasks impressively. The processor maintains a 28W TDP without throttling, thanks to the dual-fan cooling system and vapor chamber design.

The integrated Intel Arc graphics provide adequate performance for content creation and casual gaming, though it’s not intended for hardcore gaming sessions. The 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure smooth multitasking and quick file access.

What’s particularly impressive is how the laptop maintains its performance while staying quiet. Under light loads, the ambient cooling technology keeps fan noise below 25 dB, making it practically silent during regular use.

OS and AI Features

The Zenbook S14 OLED comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home, offering a streamlined, modern user experience. Asus has equipped it with its Copilot+ PC suite, which brings an array of AI-powered tools that elevate the daily workflow. The suite includes real-time captioning, background removal, and video generation features, making the laptop well-suited to modern productivity needs. Additional tools like MyASUS and GlideX allow for seamless device integration and remote screen sharing, while ScreenXpert helps in managing multi-display setups.

Camera

Asus has also enhanced the FHD IR camera for improved video calling. Supporting Windows Hello, it allows for quick and secure login. The 3D Noise Reduction technology helps maintain clear visuals, even in low-light conditions, and the camera’s ability to adjust to ambient lighting provides an added layer of clarity during video calls, enhancing the experience whether it’s for work meetings or virtual hangouts.

Audio

In terms of audio, the Zenbook S 14 OLED comes equipped with Harman Kardon-certified speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support, delivering rich, immersive sound. However, the speaker placement at the bottom of the device can muffle the sound slightly, especially on softer surfaces, which is a drawback in an otherwise strong multimedia setup. Despite this, the sound quality is good for streaming and casual listening, with clear voice pick-up for calls via the built-in array microphone.

Battery

The 72 WHr battery proves substantial for all-day use. During our testing, the laptop consistently delivered around 9-10 hours of mixed usage, including web browsing, document editing, and video playback. The 65 W USB-C charger is compact and efficient, juicing up the laptop quickly.

Verdict

The latest Asus Zenbook S14 OLED stands out as an impressive ultrabook, covering all essentials for efficient, everyday productivity. With its vibrant 3K OLED display, lightweight yet durable Ceraluminum build, and powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, the laptop delivers exceptional performance wrapped in a sleek, portable design. We found it particularly suited for both professionals and students, thanks to thoughtful features. For anyone seeking a laptop that prioritises substance over style (while still looking fantastic), the new Asus Zenbook S14 OLED is more than just another option in the category.

