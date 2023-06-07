  • Dimensions: 14-inch screen; 90Hz refresh rate
  • Weight: 1.5 kg
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-1360
  • Input: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 [USB Type-C]; USB 3.2 Gen 2; HDMI 2.1 TMDS; 3.5mm combo audio jack.
  • Battery: Large 75 WHr and 65W fast charging [USB Type-C]
  • Screen: Asus Lumina OLED Touchscreen; 2880 x 1800 pixels
  • Storage: 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB/1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage
  • Keyboard: Backlit chiclet along with ASUS NumberPad 2.
  • Convertibility: 360 degree hinge
  • Camera: Full HD 3DNR camera with Infrared sensor