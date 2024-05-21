Asus has emerged among the top five leaders in the laptop industry in India. Over the past years, we have witnessed several series of laptops from the company - all designed and built to cater to the demands of different price ranges. Today, we have the latest Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED, which starts at ₹102,990, catering to office-going people and college students. The laptop follows a minimalist design and is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H.

Design

The first thing you will notice about the Vivobook S 16 OLED is just how sleek and compact it is for packing a 16-inch display. The chassis measures only 13.9mm thin and weighs a very portable 1.5kg. Yet, it feels reassuringly solid thanks to that aluminium unibody construction. Furthermore, the laptop comes with a military-grade MIL-STD 810H for enhanced durability.

The laptop is available in two color options - Mist Blue and Neutral Black. It comes with a 180-degree hinge that lets you lay the display completely flat if needed. Speaking of the hinge, Asus implemented a nifty “micro-hinge” design to maximize the internal space while keeping things ultra-slim. There are some other intelligent touches too, like the downward-angled venting to boost airflow and the specialized dust filters over the fans.

As for ports, the Vivobook S 16 OLED comes with a good array of options despite its trim dimensions. Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports handle charging, external display connectivity, and high-speed data transfers. There is also a HDMI 2.1 port, plus two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Display

The Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED’s standout feature is its 16-inch OLED display. Boasting a 3.2K (3200x2000) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the panel is capable of delivering perfect blacks, brilliant highlights, and vibrant, accurate colors thanks to its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified, ensuring compliance with the latest HDR standards.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium support, the display offers a buttery-smooth visual experience, making it ideal for consuming multimedia content or gaming. While OLED panels are susceptible to burn-in issues, ASUS has implemented measures to mitigate this, such as an algorithm that adjusts degraded pixels and a specialized screensaver that shifts pixels during periods of static content or idle time.

Keyboard and Touchpad

The Asus Vivobook S 16 features a spacious keyboard that offers a comfortable typing experience. With 1.7mm of key travel and a subtle 0.2mm dish keycap curve, the keyboard provides a desktop-like feel and an ergonomic typing position. It also comes with per-zone RGB backlighting. There is also an Asus antimicrobial guard for protection against microbes.

The laptop’s large precision touchpad is a standout feature for those who frequently write or work with emails. Measuring 150x99mm, the touchpad offers ample surface area for performing gestures and precise cursor control. The silky glass texture and rigid internal plate contribute to a premium feel and solid tracking experience.

Additionally, Asus has included a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard, which allows users to quickly summon Microsoft’s AI assistant. This convenient feature streamlines access to Copilot’s content creation and productivity-enhancing capabilities, making it a useful addition for those who value efficiency and productivity.

Camera

The Vivobook S 16 OLED comes with an 1080p AiSense Camera, which is a Full HD 3DNR camera equipped with an ambient light sensor and a color sensor. The camera works fine and delivers good-quality images and videos which are fine for a laptop camera.

Sound

The Vivobook S 16 OLED features a stereo speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon. Despite its compact size, the laptop delivers loud, crisp, and surprisingly full sound, enhanced by Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio technology, creating an immersive soundstage. The AI-powered noise cancellation for the microphone array ensures clear voice and video calls, even in moderately noisy environments, complemented by an amplified headphone output for an overall excellent audio experience in a portable package.

Performance

The Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED is powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors based on the Meteor Lake architecture. It is running on the Windows 11 Home with support for the Copilot app. The review unit features the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H with NPU, boasting a maximum turbo clock speed of 3.8GHz and integrated AI acceleration courtesy of Intel’s dedicated AI Boost neural processing unit.

Complementing the powerful processor are 16GB of blazing-fast 7467MHz LPDDR5X RAM and a speedy 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking. Asus’s advanced IceCool cooling system, featuring dual heat pipes and liquid-crystal polymer fans, effectively manages thermals, allowing the laptop to sustain high performance over extended periods without excessive fan noise or overheating issues.

In real-world tests, the Vivobook S 16 OLED did a good job in tasks such as video editing and other intensive workloads. The AI acceleration provided by the integrated neural processing unit further enhances efficiency for supported tasks like upscaling, rendering, media encoding, and certain creative applications.

For gaming enthusiasts, the laptop delivers a solid 1080p/60+fps gaming experience across most modern titles, thanks to the updated Intel Arc A770M discrete GPU. While demanding games may require some settings adjustments, the Vivobook S 16 OLED provides an enjoyable casual gaming experience, particularly when paired with its impressive OLED panel.

Battery

The new Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED is equipped with a respectable 75Wh battery. The laptop lasts around 8-9 hours of usage on a single charge when performing basic productivity tasks, web browsing, and media streaming. However, intensive workloads that heavily tax the CPU and GPU will cause the battery life to dip closer to the 5-6 hour range. Fortunately, the Vivobook S 16 OLED supports fast charging technology, allowing users to quickly charge the battery to 60% in under an hour.

Asus has also incorporated flexible USB-C charging options, enabling users to top up the charge using mobile battery packs or even draw a trickle charge from various USB power sources in a pinch. The included 90W USB-C adapter also works efficiently, providing a reliable charging solution.

Verdict

The Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED offers a good overall package in an increasingly competitive laptop market. While not the most portable 16-inch options, the Vivobook manages to cram impressive specs and features into a relatively slim and light chassis. With its premium multimedia experience, solid performance capabilities, and intelligent productivity enhancements, the Vivobook S 16 OLED presents an attractive all-around laptop for students, office-goers, and content creators looking for a do-it-all portable machine without breaking the bank.