The tech world is abuzz with talk of generative artificial intelligence (AI), and Asus is making a bold move to bring this technology front and center in the laptop space with the launch of Vivobook S 15 (S5507). The Asus Vivobook S 15 marks an interesting shift in the laptop market given its positioning as one of the first “Copilot+ PCs” with a focus on AI capabilities. The laptop combines a sleek design with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, aiming to deliver both style and AI-enhanced performance.

Let’s dive into the details to see how well it balances these ambitions with real-world usability.

Design

Asus has put considerable effort into making the Vivobook S 15 both visually appealing and practical. The all-metal chassis gives a premium feel with a minimalist aesthetic that should appeal to professionals and students alike. At just 14.7mm width and weighing 1.42kg, it’s impressively portable for a 15-inch laptop, making it a viable option for those who need to carry their device regularly.

The laptop features a tapered unibody design that not only looks sleek but also provides structural integrity. A nice touch is the CNC-engraved logo, which adds a subtle dash of sophistication. The 180-degree ErgoLift hinge is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, allowing for flexible viewing angles and improved airflow.

Port selection is reasonably generous for a thin-and-light laptop. On the left side, you’ll find an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB4 ports (supporting external displays and high-speed data transfer), a MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack. The right side houses two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. This combination should cover most users’ needs without requiring too many dongles, though some might miss a full-size SD card slot.

Display

The Vivobook S 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED display, which ASUS calls its “Lumina OLED” panel. With a 120Hz refresh rate, this screen aims to deliver smooth visuals for both work and entertainment. The 16:9 aspect ratio might feel a bit dated compared to the increasingly popular 16:10 displays, but it remains a versatile choice for media consumption.

The OLED technology shines in terms of image quality. With a claimed peak brightness of 600 nits and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, the display offers excellent contrast and vibrant colours. The 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and Pantone validation suggest good colour accuracy, which could be appealing to content creators.

Keypad and Touchpad

Asus has equipped the Vivobook S 15 with its ErgoSense keyboard. The inclusion of a number pad is a welcome feature on a 15-inch laptop, particularly for users who frequently work with numerical data. An interesting addition is the single-zone RGB backlighting, allowing for some customiSation. Our overall experience while using the laptop was really good and fast, with minimum sound.

The standout feature here is the dedicated Copilot key, emphasising the laptop’s AI-centric approach. This could prove useful for quick access to AI assistance, but its long-term value will depend on how well Microsoft integrates Copilot into Windows and how users adapt to it.

The touchpad is generously sized at 129.7 x 84.8 mm offering offer plenty of room for gestures and navigation. Asus has also included Smart Gesture technology for adjusting audio, optimising screen brightness, or managing video playback.

Camera

The Vivobook S 15 comes equipped with a 1080p Full HD webcam, which is a welcome upgrade from the 720p cameras still found on many laptops. The inclusion of 3DNR (3D Noise Reduction) technology suggests improved low-light performance, though real-world testing must be done to confirm this.

The camera also supports Windows Hello face login, adding a convenient security feature. A physical privacy shutter is included, addressing privacy concerns that have become increasingly important to many users. We really liked the clarity that the camera showed during calls and meetings.

Processor & Performance

The Vivobook S 15 runs Windows 11 Home, placing it at the forefront of Microsoft’s AI push in the consumer space. It supports features like Copilot and is slated to receive upcoming capabilities like Recall (once Microsoft releases it). This tight integration with Windows 11’s AI features could potentially set the laptop apart, offering a more cohesive and intelligent computing experience.

The laptop comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, marking a significant departure from the typical Intel or AMD options found in most Windows laptops. This ARM-based chip promises high performance with improved energy efficiency, potentially offering the best of both worlds. The integrated Adreno GPU handles graphics duties. While it’s unlikely to compete with high-end discrete GPUs, it is capable of handling everyday graphics tasks and average gaming.

A standout feature is the Qualcomm AI Engine, boasting 45 TOPS of AI performance. This, combined with 16GB of speedy 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, delivers smooth performance for most tasks. Asus has implemented its IceCool thermal technology, featuring two 97-blade fans, two heat pipes, and two exhaust vents. This cooling system, along with dust filters, aims to maintain performance under load while keeping noise levels in check.

The shift to an ARM-based processor raises questions about software compatibility, particularly for legacy Windows applications. While the x86 emulation in Windows has improved, users with specific software needs should verify compatibility before committing to this platform.

AI capabilities are a major selling point for this laptop. ASUS touts features like AI-powered categorisation for multimedia libraries, smart noise cancellation for audio, and adaptive screen dimming and locking for privacy and power saving.

Battery

Asus claims over 18 hours of battery life from the 70Wh battery, which, obviously, we did not test in one go. However, the laptop lasted comfortably for 10 hours when we used it during office hours with some power left. The laptop supports up to 90W USB-C fast charging, which is a convenient feature for quick top-ups. The efficiency of the Snapdragon processor significantly contributes to good battery life.

Verdict

Priced at ₹1,24,990, the new Asus Vivobook S 15 represents an intriguing step into the world of AI-focused, ARM-powered Windows laptops. Its sleek design, vibrant OLED display, and promise of strong performance and battery life make it an attractive option. The emphasis on AI capabilities sets it apart in a crowded market, potentially offering unique productivity enhancements. For users intrigued by the potential of AI-enhanced computing and willing to be early adopters of ARM-based Windows laptops, the Vivobook S 15 could be a fascinating choice.

