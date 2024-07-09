Taiwanese laptop major, Asus, on Tuesday launched India’s first CoPilot+PC, the Vivobook S 15 OLED, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with an integrated Adreno graphics and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The Vivobook S 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3K Lumina OLED panel, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, with up to 600 nits peak brightness. It offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, validated by Pantone.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED has got MIL-STD 810H standard for durability.

Asus claims up to 18 hours of battery life on Vivobook S 15 OLED on a 70Wh battery and it supports up to 90W USB Type-C fast charging. It has a 1080p camera as well.

It has USB 4 ports supporting 4K display output and 40 GB/s data transfer including USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED features a new logo and weighs around 1.42 kg. It offers 180° hinge, gesture-supported touchpad and keyboard with 1.7mm key travel single-zone RGB backlighting.

For sound, it features Harman Kardon-certified, Dolby Atmos sound system.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is priced at ₹1,24,990 and is available on Flipkart, Asus e-shop, and offline touchpoints.

