ADVERTISEMENT

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED launched: Price, specs and features

Updated - July 09, 2024 12:44 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Vivobook S 15 OLED has got MIL-STD 810H standard for durability

The Hindu Bureau

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED launched: Price, specs and features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Taiwanese laptop major, Asus, on Tuesday launched India’s first CoPilot+PC, the Vivobook S 15 OLED, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with an integrated Adreno graphics and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vivobook S 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3K Lumina OLED panel, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, with up to 600 nits peak brightness. It offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, validated by Pantone.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED has got MIL-STD 810H standard for durability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asus claims up to 18 hours of battery life on Vivobook S 15 OLED on a 70Wh battery and it supports up to 90W USB Type-C fast charging. It has a 1080p camera as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It has USB 4 ports supporting 4K display output and 40 GB/s data transfer including USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED features a new logo and weighs around 1.42 kg. It offers 180° hinge, gesture-supported touchpad and keyboard with 1.7mm key travel single-zone RGB backlighting.

For sound, it features Harman Kardon-certified, Dolby Atmos sound system.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is priced at ₹1,24,990 and is available on Flipkart, Asus e-shop, and offline touchpoints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US