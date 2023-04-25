April 25, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

There is an Asus Vivobook laptop for every segment and need. The Taiwanese company has now introduced the Asus Vivobook Pro 15, the latest in the series, with stellar upgraded features.

Design

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is a sleek and stylish laptop, although a bit heavy. The laptop’s lid is made of aluminium with a brushed finish giving it a modern look. The palm rest is made of plastic and is wide, allowing for easy typing.

One of the standout features of the Vivobook Pro 15 is the 180-degree ErgoLift hinge, which tilts the keyboard to provide a more comfortable typing and viewing experience. The hinge also improves the airflow below the laptop, keeping it cool and preventing overheating.

The laptop covers almost every possible connectivity option as it comes with Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 3.1 Gen 1, and HDMI 2.1, ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD express 7.0 card reader and an RJ45 ethernet port.

Display

Offering a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the new Vivobook is a game-changer, offering several benefits that make it an excellent choice for both personal and professional use. The full HD resolution of 1080x1920 pixels provides crisp and clear visuals, showing details with remarkable clarity. This makes it perfect for tasks that require precision, like photo and video editing, graphic design, or even gaming. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures that motion is smooth and seamless, excellent for gaming and other fast-paced activities. This high refresh rate eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, ensuring that onscreen visuals are always smooth and consistent.

Further, the display has a brightness of 250 nits, making it easy to use in bright sunlight or dimly lit rooms without straining your eyes. The display also covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, displaying colours with remarkable accuracy. This is a key advantage for professionals who need such accurate colour representation in their work, such as graphic designers, photographers, or video editors.

On top of this, Pantone validation of the display ensures that colours are not only accurate but also consistent across different devices.

Keypad

The keyboard on the Vivobook Pro 15 is designed to aid fast and accurate typing. It is well-spaced, with a good amount of key travel and feedback, making it easier to type without errors. The keyboard is also backlit, convenient for low-light environments. This backlighting is adjustable, so you can customize the brightness to your liking.

The keyboard also includes a dedicated numeric keypad, useful for quick and easy inputting of numbers. This is especially helpful if you work with spreadsheets or do a lot of data entry.

The company has integrated a fingerprint sensor on the power button, thus enhancing the security quotient.

Touchpad

The laptop’s touchpad is very wide, precise, and responsive, letting you navigate easily through applications and perform actions with accuracy and speed. It has a smooth surface that feels great to the touch and responds well even to the lightest tap. It also supports multi-touch gestures. For example, you can use two fingers to quickly scroll through documents, pinch-to-zoom in and out of images, or swipe between apps.

Webcam

The 1080p resolution of the webcam ensures high-quality video output, whether for office meetings or online classes. The images captured were average, but we do not expect very sharp images from 1080p cameras.

The webcam’s shutter ensures privacy: when you’re not using the webcam, you can close the shutter, which physically blocks the camera. This is very handy for people who use their laptops in public places, such as cafes or airports.

Processor and performance

The Vivobook Pro 15 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor, with eight cores clocked at 2.50GHz, which can max up to 4.5GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. The high-performance processor is built using the latest 10nm process technology, which makes it more power-efficient than previous generations. This translates to a longer battery life for the laptop- you can work for long periods without needing a recharge.

The laptop also comes equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD, a powerful RAM and storage combination that provides users with lightning-fast performance and the ability to multitask seamlessly. With 16GB of RAM and a high-performance processor, the laptop can handle multiple applications simultaneously without any lag or slowdowns. Users can run demanding applications like video editing software, design software, or even high-end games with ease.

Additionally, the 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD provides users with lightning-fast read and write speeds, allowing for quick boot-up times and faster data access. This not only makes the system more responsive but also helps to reduce loading times for large files.

The device incorporates the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB VRAM), a powerful GPU that delivers excellent performance for graphics-intensive applications such as games, video editing software, and 3D modelling programs without lag. The laptop also features a MUX switch allowing you to switch between the Nvidia GPU and an integrated Intel GPU. This lets you conserve battery life by opting for the integrated GPU for basic tasks such as web browsing or checking emails and switching to the Nvidia GPU when you need more graphics performance.

Battery

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is equipped with a 50WHr battery. During our review period, we found the battery life to be very average. It comes with a 150W DC charger that supports fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly.

Verdict

The new Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers exceptional performance and features. The laptop captures every aspect required for a user and does a good job of bringing top features to a lower price segment. We would, however, have liked at least 1TB storage and more sustained battery life.

Overall, the new Asus Vivobook Pro 15 justifies its assigned price, which starts at ₹87,990.