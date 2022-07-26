Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: Good display, battery life in a minimalistic design | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With a minimalistic design, good display, and performance, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a mix of mix of looks, and productivity

Asus ROG laptops have created their own niche in the market because of high-end features and great performance. The ROG laptops have great design elements in them as well that make them stand out among the crowd.

We did review a well-designed, high-performance unit under the G series. It is known as Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022 model). The ROG Zephyrus G15 sits among the premium segment laptops and therefore we will define its performance and usability in our review.

Design

The most striking feature of the G15 is its design. The laptop comes in two colour variants and we got the Moonlight White for review. This colour variant will be an instant attractant because of its all-white design complimented by the backlit keypad. The keys are all white but feature RGB lighting to create a contrast between the surface and the keys. The keypad has a 1.7mm travel distance between the two keys and somewhere goes very close to the mechanical keyboards that we see in the market today. There are four hot keys separately placed on top of the keypad. You can customise the keys as per your liking. There are no individual number keys here in the G15.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 has an HD camera placed on top for the video calling and features noise reduction. It becomes handy in the chaotic environments. The dot matrix lid on the laptop creates a pattern with over 8279 perforations. The area glows when light is refracted from the surface creating a shimmering effect. The aluminum-magnesium lid can tilt up to 180 degrees.

The touchpad in the G15 has a vast surface area to explore which is a good addition here comparing it with much smaller touchpad area in other laptops. The G15 touchpad is fast, accurate and responsive.

Display

The ROG Zephyrus G15 has a well-calibrated 15.6 inch QHD display having 240 Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. The Pantone-validated display has great colour contrast and range. The G15 has adaptive sync display that matches with the motion and gives a lag-free watching experience. The display also supports Dolby Vision that enhances the content as well. Of course! You will fall in love with the display of G15 with its colour vibrancy and accuracy.

Performance

I have used the G15 for a month and never found a dull moment with it. The ROG Zephyrus G15 runs on AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor. The 6nm chipset features 8 cores and 16 threads with ample opportunities for multi-tasking, gaming and daily computing. With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU the laptop doesn’t let the frame rates go down and maintain sync with whichever tasks being thrown at it.

Asus has also incorporated a dedicated MUX switch in the G15 to classify the kind of loads it has to allot to CPU or the GPU. While gaming you can switch directly to GPU to match the frame rates and avoid latency.

I used the laptop as my daily driver running through emails, Word files, internet browsing, YouTube, and casual gaming, and found it formidable companion.

Heat Dissipation

Asus has worked brilliantly with the G15 in terms of heat dissipation. The laptop has 6 outlets to bring out the heat, two vents are placed alongside the keypad as well. I sometime wonder what would happen if anyone accidentally drops any kind of liquid (cold/hot) inside the vent?

In terms of heat dissipation, the vents work out perfectly but still you can feel the heat. It does get heated at times but remains under control.

Battery

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 has very good battery life. The G15 gets a 90Whr battery pack which is ample to drive it for 6 to 7 hours continuously without any power backup. This is while running the laptop continuously under normal work-life condition. It charges fast and can be done through Type-C as well.

Connectivity

The G15 supports Wi-Fi 6E which makes it swift in recognising networks and stays connected easily. The laptop has a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Conclusion

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a well-thought machine that goes beyond daily computing. The AMD driven laptop compliments its price tag of nearly ₹ 1.58 lakh with its smooth performance coupled with NVIDIA graphics card. The QHD display adds flavour to the G15. The backlit keypad goes perfectly well with the white background. With under 2 kgs of weight, the G15 can be a good companion with great battery backup and fast charging.

The heat dissipation is decent while it has all the necessary I/O ports for modern usage. Overall, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a mix of looks, and productivity.