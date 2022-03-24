Asus ROG Strix G713 RW gaming laptop review: A powerhouse performer with a few flaws

Asus ROG Strix laptop | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This writer did something to test this laptop that he is now ashamed to admit. After unboxing, opening, booting, and setting up this monster of a device, he, suffering from a brain fade, opened up Google Docs to test its efficiency. Dear readers, that is like checking if the Hubble Space Telescope can clearly display a car parked far from our window. After all, no one would buy the Asus ROG Strix G713 RW laptop, which starts at ₹ 1.02 lakh, to write on Docs.

This is a beast built for heavy-duty gaming. So, the writer, with a friend’s help, tried such games to test its true capability. Before we get to that, let us look at the machine’s build.

Key info:

Display 17.3-inch WQHD 240hz non-touchscreen, 16:9, 3ms Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU RAM 16GB Storage 1TB Battery 90WHrs, four-cell Li-ion battery Price Starting at ₹1,02,990

The ROG Strix G713 RW dwarfs mid-range gaming laptops with its 17.3-inch screen. At 2.9 kilos, it is not something that you can easily carry around. Having said that, it is compact for a premium gaming laptop. There are four fan outlets – while carrying out simple tasks like writing, the device hardly crosses 60 degrees celsius. The charging, LAN, HDMI, and USB-C ports are on the rear. Two USB-A ports and a 3.5mm jack are located on the left side. A couple more USB-A Ports would have come in handy, considering this is a gaming laptop.

The laptop also comes with a large keypad (with flashy backlight options) and a spacious touchpad. Strix’s signature glitzy lights surrounding the device have been retained. There is even a dedicated function key to change the colours and rhythms of these lights. If you are someone who gets amused by this, knock yourself out.

There is one more dedicated key to open the Armoury Crate, which is sort of like the performance centre of the device. You can know the laptop’s vitals, including temperature, CPU usage, and GPU usage from here.

One of the best things about the Strix G713 RW is its screen. The WQHD screen with a 240 Hz refresh rate displays sharp, clear, and vivid images. I watched a small 4K video of a seal on Youtube – and, boy, I have not seen the wet fur of a seal in such great detail before. On the 17-inch screen, it was stunning. Asus has also included a dual-speaker system with Dolby Atmos to complement the visuals with rich audio. Though I could feel the surround and the distinction of the sounds, most often it was not sufficiently audible even on maximum volume.

The gaming experience, for the most part, is good – especially for a laptop in this price range. You can experience the rich details of the visuals in a high-end game. I could see the beard-curls of the principal character in Red Dead Redemption 2 while running it on full specs. The game, however, was not playing out in 60 FPS, which is considered ideal – other games, such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider had 100 FPS though. Also, on more than one occasion, both these games shut down because of a memory error.

The inadequacy of the speakers is felt more while playing high-end games on the Turbo mode (which extracts the laptop’s maximum performance). With the fans whirring significantly loud, it was difficult to hear the in-game sounds.

You need to be plugged in for heavy games such as Red Dead Redemption 2. Games that do not take up too much memory, such as Cricket 19, can be played without charging too. The laptop’s 90WHrs four-cell Li-ion battery will give you close to two hours of gaming, which is good enough. You can also prolong your battery life with two battery-saving modes, which limits the charging to 80% or 60%. There is also a USB-C port with 100W charging. So, in case, you are not going to be gaming, you can make do with a fast mobile charger.

The Asus ROG Strix G713 RW laptop, however, is for those who are into hardcore gaming. For this price range, it is among the best gaming machines you can get if not the best one.