Asus Rog Phone 7 Review: A class apart

In the crowded realm of flagship smartphones, ASUS has consistently held its ground with the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone series. The ROG series offers a unique design and a diverse range of features, and easily distinguishes itself from other mainstream Android devices, most of which look and feel the same.

The Asus ROG Phone 7, which launched earlier this year comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate support, and an imposing 6000mAh battery.

The phone features an interesting design choice that only ROG fans will recognize and offers diverse features such as an ergonomic side-charging design, AirTrigger technology, RGB light strip, a tri-microphone noise-canceling system and updated dual stereo speakers.

Our week-long assessment covers everything from design refinements to an immersive display, capable cameras, and a gaming performance that sets new standards.

Design

Asus has fine-tuned its gaming phone aesthetic over the years, resulting in a device that’s both functional and striking. While it retains the familiar ROG design language, there are a few subtle spec enhancements.

The phone features a sturdy aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass front and back, offering an IP54 rating for water resistance. The two-tone design on the back panel, available in Phantom Black and Storm White, adds a touch of flair. We got our hands on the Phantom Black variant of the device.

However, it’s worth noting that the glossy upper section is a fingerprint magnet, so a case is a must to keep it looking pristine.

One design element that deserves praise is the illuminated ROG RGB logo on the back. It’s a visual treat, and you can customize it to display various colors and lighting effects.

Another noteworthy addition is the Aura Glow light strip, adding to the phone’s gamer aesthetic. Despite its slightly hefty weight of 239 grams, the ROG Phone 7 is well-balanced and comfortable to hold, making it suitable for extended gaming sessions.

Display

Gaming on the Asus ROG Phone 7 is a visual treat, thanks to its 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. With a resolution of 1080x2448 pixels and a pixel density of 395ppi, the screen delivers sharp, vibrant visuals that make games come to life.

Asus has sourced its panels from Samsung, specifically a Bespoke Panel with E4 display technology, ensuring a high level of quality.

The device supports a peak brightness of 1500 nits which allows for a comfortable viewing experience in various lighting conditions, and HDR10+ support adds to the visual appeal.

Asus provides multiple color modes, including Optimal, Natural, Cinematic, and Standard, allowing you to choose the color profile that suits your preferences.

The inclusion of HDR10+ support and Widevine L1 DRM certification ensures compatibility with high-quality streaming services like Netflix.

Camera

While the ROG Phone 7 primarily targets gamers, it doesn’t skimp on the camera setup. The rear camera array consists of a 50MP wide lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front camera. These cameras excel in everyday photography and video recording, delivering detailed and well-balanced shots across diverse conditions.

The 50MP main camera, captures impressive 12.5MP stills with great detail and colors. Dynamic range is wide, but there’s a slight tendency for oversharpening. The lack of a dedicated telephoto camera is compensated for by the main camera’s capable zoom capabilities.

The ROG Phone 7’s ultrawide camera is decent, but nothing extraordinary, utilizing a 13MP sensor with a 120-degree field of view. While it lacks autofocus and other fancy features, it is capable of shooting clean images in good lighting conditions.

The macro camera, despite being marketed as a 5MP sensor is capable of delivering clean and usable shots.

The 32MP selfie camera captures impressive 8MP selfies with natural skin tones and texture. It might lack autofocus, but the results are generally pleasing.

Video enthusiasts will relish the ROG Phone 7’s capabilities, supporting 8K recording at 24fps and 4K at 30/60fps. Gyro-EIS and HDR10+ elevate video quality, ensuring smoother and more dynamic footage.

While the camera system is competent and holds up well against other diverse premium devices such as foldables from Motorola and Samsung, do not expect it to compete against traditional high-end smartphone camera systems.

Performance

Asus recognizes that performance is the lifeblood of gaming, and the ROG Phone 7 reflects this understanding. Fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the smartphone delivers solid performance. Paired with an overclocked Adreno 740 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the ROG Phone 7 excels in gaming and multitasking.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 takes mobile gaming performance to the next level with its innovative next-generation pressure sensitive Triggers. These touch-sensitive shoulder buttons are a game-changer, offering tactile feedback and customizable controls that mimic the experience of physical buttons. In high-intensity gaming sessions, they provide a competitive edge by enabling quicker response times and precise inputs.

Gyroscope controls and gesture inputs further enhance the gaming experience. Asus even throws in macro support, allowing you to automate certain game tasks.

Asus’s X-Mode performance optimization ensures that the phone’s resources are finely tuned for gaming, resulting in smoother gameplay and minimized input lag. The inclusion of UFS 4.0 storage guarantees swift app loading and overall responsive performance.

The ROG Phone 7’s advanced cooling mechanisms, game-specific performance enhancements, and customizable refresh rate settings via Armoury Crate further enhance the gaming experience. In benchmark tests, the ROG Phone 7 shines brightly, thanks to its potent hardware.

It handles any game or task you throw at it with ease. Asus’s dedication to optimizing both hardware and software ensures the best possible gaming experience. The in-depth control mapping and macro system offer unparalleled flexibility for gamers.

Battery

Despite retaining the same 6,000 mAh battery design from its predecessor, the ROG Phone 7 manages to impress with its battery life. The phone packs two 3000 mAh batteries which brings several benefits by working harmoniously with the device’s internals and cooling system. The device also comes with two USB Type-C ports for charging.

Not only does it lower charging temperature but even discharging will produce less heat during demanding tasks such as gaming. The phone also features two separate USB Type-C ports for charging the device.

The 65W fast charging, although not the fastest, still replenishes the battery fairly quickly, making it convenient for on-the-go gamers.

Software

Asus’s custom Android 13-based software, combined with the ROG UI, is tailored for gamers. The ROG Phone 7 takes customization to a whole new level, offering a choice between the gamer-centric ROG look and the classic ZenUI.

Additionally, ASUS now allows you to mix and match downloadable theme elements. For instance, you can combine icons from one theme pack with the wallpaper from another, giving you the freedom to create a truly unique and personalized setup.

The software includes a multitude of gaming features, with Game Genie being a notable highlight. Game Genie provides an in-game overlay that grants quick access to gaming-related features, such as background app cleaning, Air Triggers mapping, macros, and more. It’s a handy tool for optimizing your gaming experience.

Armoury Crate, another gaming portal within the software, offers extensive customization options, including per-game performance profiles, refresh rate settings, graphics quality adjustments and tuning the lighting profiles for the ROG logo and the Aura Glow light strip,

An innovative feature called Vibration Mapping enables precise vibrations to correspond with touch-screen button presses, enhancing the gaming experience in titles lacking native controller support.

ASUS now offers two major OS updates and four years of security updates for the ROG Phone 7.

Verdict

The Asus ROG Phone 7 might not reinvent the wheel, but it takes everything great about its predecessor and fine-tunes it to deliver a top-notch gaming experience. With its stunning display, powerful performance, versatile camera system, and long-lasting battery, it caters to both gamers and smartphone enthusiasts. The device incorporates subtle enhancements, such as improved display performance. However, its core essence remains intact: it is dedicated to delivering the ultimate mobile gaming experience.

The unmatched flexibility and multitude of tuning options, along with an intricate control mapping and macro system, solidify its position as a gaming champion.

For gamers seeking a device capable of effortlessly handling the latest titles and providing a feature-rich gaming experience, the Asus ROG Phone 7 is a compelling choice.

