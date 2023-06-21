June 21, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Asus has confirmed that its ROG Ally handheld gaming console will launch in India on July 7. The device was announced by the company earlier this year.

While Indian users can purchase gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and Valve Steam from select online stores at inflated prices, neither of them have been officially released in the country.

Asus is changing the same with the launch of the ROG Ally. For the unaware, the Asus ROG Ally is notably different from the ROG Phone series. While the ROG Phone series are Android based devices, the upcoming ROG Ally is a Windows 11-powered console that has been designed to play PC games.

Asus ROG Ally: Launch date, price

ADVERTISEMENT

The Asus Rog Ally is priced at ₹69,990 in India and will be available to purchase via ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop and Flipkart starting July 12. Additionally, the company is hosting a special one day Flipkart Flash sale on July 7.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Asus has confirmed that the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12 will receive a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth ₹2000.

Asus ROG Ally: Specifications

The ROG Ally measures 280 x 111 x 21.2mm, weighs 608 grams and features an aluminium chassis. The gaming console packs a 7-inch FHD IPS screen with support for 16:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor along with a Radeon GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. As for storage, you get up to 512GB M.2 NVME Gen4 SSD which is further expandable through micro-SD.

The device runs on Windows 11. Additionally, users can connect an external GPU with the console compatible with up to ROG XG Mobile, which boasts a GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), and 3.5mm audio jack. The portable gaming console is backed by a 40Wh battery and comes with fast charging support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.