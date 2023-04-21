Asus launches updated Zenbook and Vivobook lineup 

April 21, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

Asus on Friday released updates to its Zenbook and Vivobook lineup. In total, the Taiwanese company released 15 new models powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Asus Zenbook

The Zenbook lineup received a new S 13 OLED laptop, which the company claims is super-thin at a 1cm profile and 1kg chassis. The device also gets a full set of I/O ports1 for on-the-go connections and a 63 Wh battery along with a 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display, along with Pantone Validated color rendering and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The Zenbook lineup also received an update in the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED that now gets a 90Hz display.

Asus Vivobook

Asus also updated its Vivobook with the K3504, X1505 and X1606 models.

The 15X OLED comes powered by Intel’s latest 13th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics, with upgradable 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) and 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 storage. The laptop also gets a full HD display with VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, 550 nits, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.2ms response time.

The Vivobook 15 OLED, X1505, comes with a 15.6” Full HD OLED display with the latest Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 24GB), and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Vivobook 16 comes powered by the latest 13th Gen H series Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, the updated laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz) which is upgradable to 24GB, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD (2000 MB/s) and Iris Xe graphics. This device comes with military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability, is 19.9mm thin and 1.8kg weight for a compact 16” laptop. The device features USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm jack, DC in, as well as Wi-Fi 6 for added connectivity.

“Our latest Zenbook and Vivobook lineups deliver on both these fronts, showcasing ASUS’s commitment to creating products that enhance user experience while minimizing environmental impact. With the launch of these new models, we believe that we are well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for ultraportable laptops in the country”, said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India