Asus launches ROG Zephyrus G14 in India  

Asus launched the updated ROG Zephyrus G14 in India. The laptop comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

The Zephyrus also gets a built-in NPU for AI-accelerated tasks along with a dedicated GPU. This powerful hardware is supported by ROG Intelligent Cooling, including liquid metal on the CPU and a new fiber-and-mesh heat-pipe system with a tri-fan design.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory and is equipped with a 73Whr battery, ready to go the distance.

The device features a ROG Nebula display with an OLED panel that supports NVIDIA G-SYNC. Its 16:10 aspect ratio, 3K resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device comes packed in a thin-and-light design that uses an exquisitely crafted CNC-milled aluminum chassis, with a customizable Slash Lighting array on the lid.

“This gaming laptop is not just a testament to our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge tech but also a leap into the future of AI-powered computing. With the AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU, users will experience unprecedented performance, whether for gaming, content creation, or professional tasks”, Arnold Su, Vice President, ASUS India said.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will be available at the starting price of ₹1,74,990 both via online and offline channels.

