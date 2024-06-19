GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asus launches ROG Zephyrus G14 in India  

The updated ROG Zephyrus G14 sports the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 

Published - June 19, 2024 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Zephyrus also gets a built-in NPU for AI-accelerated tasks along with a dedicated GPU.

The Zephyrus also gets a built-in NPU for AI-accelerated tasks along with a dedicated GPU. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asus launched the updated ROG Zephyrus G14 in India. The laptop comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

The Zephyrus also gets a built-in NPU for AI-accelerated tasks along with a dedicated GPU. This powerful hardware is supported by ROG Intelligent Cooling, including liquid metal on the CPU and a new fiber-and-mesh heat-pipe system with a tri-fan design.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory and is equipped with a 73Whr battery, ready to go the distance.

The device features a ROG Nebula display with an OLED panel that supports NVIDIA G-SYNC. Its 16:10 aspect ratio, 3K resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The device comes packed in a thin-and-light design that uses an exquisitely crafted CNC-milled aluminum chassis, with a customizable Slash Lighting array on the lid.

“This gaming laptop is not just a testament to our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge tech but also a leap into the future of AI-powered computing. With the AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU, users will experience unprecedented performance, whether for gaming, content creation, or professional tasks”, Arnold Su, Vice President, ASUS India said.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will be available at the starting price of ₹1,74,990 both via online and offline channels.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.