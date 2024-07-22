GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Asus launches new All-In-One M3702 in India 

Asus launched the M3702 AIO powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor.

Published - July 22, 2024 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asus launched the M3702 AIO powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor in India.

Asus launched the M3702 AIO powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ASUS launched its new All-in-One, ASUS M3702. The device comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and comes in a sleek form-factor capable of handling everyday tasks.

The device comes with a NanoEdge display, with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 91%. The display supports 100% sRGB color gamut and 178° wide-view technology.

For connectivity the device sports an HDMI-in port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a convenient SD card reader.

The ASUS M3702 also offers fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3. It features a 1080p FHD webcam with a physical privacy shutter for secure video calls. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 subscription. Additionally, a wireless keyboard and optical mouse are included in the bundle.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The device comes with Wi-Fi 6E along with Dolby Atmos and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation. The AIO also supports ASUS Sonic Master for a premium audio experience.

For added security, the M3702 includes a built-in Kensington lock slot, providing simple and effective physical protection. Experience the unparalleled connectivity and security with the ASUS M3702.

“As we expand our All-In-One lineup in the Indian market, we remain focused on delivering solutions that perfectly blend high performance with contemporary style, making ASUS an ideal choice for everyday use”, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said.

The ASUS M3702WFA all-in-one PCs is available at the starting price of ₹60,990 both via online and offline channels.

