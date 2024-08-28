Asus launches five new laptops in ROG and consumer lineups  

Asus on August 27th, 2024 announced the expansion of its laptop portfolio with five new pioneering models across their ROG and consumer lineups.

The latest launches include the AMD AI 300 Series powered Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, Zenbook S 16 OLED, ProArt PX13, and Vivobook S 14 OLED.

Asus claims the laptops are engineered with advanced AI features and cutting-edge components, ensuring exceptional performance.

The new lineup features powerful AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, enhanced graphics, and vibrant OLED displays, all within sleek, portable designs.

These laptops maintain robust connectivity options, making them perfect for creators, professionals, and gamers.

ROG Zephyrus G16

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605) is designed for creators and gamers alike. The device comes with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

The AMD-powered ROG Zephyrus G16 also features an OLED panel option, delivering ultra-fast 0.2ms response times on a QHD+ 240Hz ROG Nebula Display with 500 nits of brightness. Compared to its predecessor, the new Zephyrus G16 now comes up to be 25% thinner and is crafted with a premium aluminum CNC unibody. The device also claims an all day work capacity with a 90Wh battery that charges from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes and supports Wi-Fi 7.

The Zephyrus G16 is equipped with a comprehensive set of IO ports, including a 40Gbps USB 4 Type-C port with DP 2.1 support and a full-sized UHS-II SD card reader, ensuring you’re always ready for action.

ROG TUF Gaming A14

The new TUF Gaming A14 is a powerhouse in a portable 14-inch form factor. It’s equipped with the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring four Zen5 and eight Zen5C cores, totaling 12 cores with 24 threads clocked up to 5.1 GHz. The laptop comes with an integrated Radeon 890M iGPU and the option to pair it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.

The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X dual-channel memory at 7500MHz and comes with up to a 2TB M.2 Gen 4 SSD for ample storage, plus an additional SSD slot.

The TUF A14’s design is sleek and functional, featuring a lightweight 1.46kg chassis that’s just 16.9mm thick, featuring an aluminium lid with a minimalist finish. A robust 73Wh battery provides long-lasting power, supporting 50% fast charging in just 30 minutes and 100W Type-C charging.

The 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz G-Sync display gets 100% sRGB coverage.

Asus ProArt PX13

The Asus ProArt PX13 is a 13-inch convertible laptop designed for India’s dynamic creative professionals. This AI-ready laptop weighs just 1.38 kg and measures 15.8 mm thin and comes powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Processor with a 50 TOPs NPU.

Its 13-inch 16:10 3K Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen offers exceptional visual clarity with a 0.2ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Additionally, the device comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with up to 95W TGP for graphics performance.

Asus Zenbook S 16 OLED Zenbook S 16 OLED

The Zenbook S 16 OLED (UM5606W) features a stunning all-metal design and a Ceraluminum lid for the smallest footprint in its class.

The device comes powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor, with up to 50 TOPs NPU, and equipped with 32GB LPDDR5X-7500 memory alongside 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Its 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Asus Lumina OLED Display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. Connectivity options include USB 4 Type-C, for both display and power delivery, plus an HDMI 2.1 and SD card reader for maximum versatility.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED

The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (M5406W) comes in at 1.39 cm thin and weighing only 1.3 kg. It is equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor and a 50 TOPS XDNA2 NPU, delivering advanced AI capabilities and efficient multitasking supported by 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The 14-inch 3K Asus Lumina OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, provides vivid and accurate visuals, validated by Pantone and enhanced by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. The Vivobook S 14 OLED also includes a secure FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support, along with an Asus ErgoSense keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting and a large touchpad.

These products will be accessible through both online and offline channels. The ROG Zephyrus G16 series will be available at the starting price of ₹1,94,990, while the TUF Gaming A14 series will be available from ₹1,69,990. The ProArt PX13 series will have a starting price of ₹1,79,990, and the Zenbook S 16 and Vivobook S 14 series start at ₹1,49,990 and ₹1,24