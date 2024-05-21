Asus launches first Qualcomm Snapdragon powered laptop  

Asus today announced the launch of its first Qualcomm Snapdragon powered laptop, the Vivobook S 15. The device makes use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X plus platform. The device comes with up to Qualcomm Oryon CPU with up to Hexagon NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU).

For graphics processing the device gets the Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

The Vivobook retains the OLED screen the come with its Intel counterparts, 15.6-inch 3K refreshing at 120Hz, and the device is the first from Asus that is compatible with Windows AI features.

Asus has fitted the device with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory supported by up to 1TB PCLe 4.0 SSD.

For connectivity, the device gets WiFi 7 supported by Qualcomm FastConnect and Bluetooth 5.4. Asus has also been generous with the ports, the device comes with two USB4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and one each of HDMI️ 2.1 TMDS, audio combo jack and MicroSD card reader.

The device is backed by a 70Wh battery delivering up to 18 hours of battery life. The Asus ViVobook is also Asus’ first device to come with its proprietary StoryCube app, which uses AI to sort, edit, manage and export RAW photos and video files.

“The launch of our first ASUS Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite is an important milestone for us, and we believe that these devices are the future of consumer PCs and will drastically change the way we will work, study, create, and play”, ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu said.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is priced at $1,299.

