Asus launches ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus with 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 7

Asus has launched the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus featuring the 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Harman-Kardon speakers in India.

The Taiwanese company claims that ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus got the MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. It comes in all-metal build with ErgoLift hinges.

The new Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus also brings AI processing with the Intel’s AI Boost neural processing engine.

Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has a 14-inch FHD IPS touch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB Gen 4 SSD storage. It also offers up to 2 TB of storage expansion via microSD card.

The Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus runs on ChromeOS with Google Chromebook Plus features. It supports Android apps, AI-based web apps, Google Workspace apps, and Linux apps.

The laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 enabled USB Type-C ports that support data transfer, DisplayPort, and Power delivery. It also has HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card-reader and a combo audio jack.

The Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Asus claims up to 10 hours battery life with the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus.

The CX54 Chromebook Plus features an 8 MP web camera with temporal noise reduction and array microphones.

Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus starts at ₹76,50, excluding taxes.