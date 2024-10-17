GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asus launches ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus with 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 7

The Taiwanese company claims that ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus got the MIL-STD-810H standards for durability

Published - October 17, 2024 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asus launches ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus with 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 7

Asus launches ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus with 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 7 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asus has launched the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus featuring the 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Harman-Kardon speakers in India.

The Taiwanese company claims that ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus got the MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. It comes in all-metal build with ErgoLift hinges.

The new Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus also brings AI processing with the Intel’s AI Boost neural processing engine.

Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has a 14-inch FHD IPS touch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB Gen 4 SSD storage. It also offers up to 2 TB of storage expansion via microSD card.

The Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus runs on ChromeOS with Google Chromebook Plus features. It supports Android apps, AI-based web apps, Google Workspace apps, and Linux apps.

The laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 enabled USB Type-C ports that support data transfer, DisplayPort, and Power delivery. It also has HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card-reader and a combo audio jack.

The Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Asus claims up to 10 hours battery life with the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus.

The CX54 Chromebook Plus features an 8 MP web camera with temporal noise reduction and array microphones.

Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus starts at ₹76,50, excluding taxes.

Published - October 17, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.