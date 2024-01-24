Asus launched Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU in India

January 24, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Asus launched the Zenbook 14 OLED powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that comes with a claimed dedicated engine for powering AI capabilities.

The latest addition in the Zenbook series comes in an all-metal design, at 14.9mm thin and weighing around 1.2kg to ensure ease of mobility. The laptop also gets Intel Arc for graphics performance.

The laptop features a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with a 3K resolution (2880 x 1800), a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 600 nits brightness. The device also gets linear speakers with features inlcuding face login, and an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter.

In terms of storage, the laptop gets up to 32GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5x (onboard), with up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

The Zenbook 14 features a 75 Wh battery that comes with claimed 20% more charging cycles, and up to 15 hours of unplugged operation.

“As we push the boundaries of innovation, the Zenbook 14 OLED represents a leap forward in ultraportable laptops, seamlessly integrating power, sleekness, and sustainability. With the high performing AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics, it delivers an immersive user experience for work, gaming, and creativity, all while prioritizing long battery life”, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms with the starting price of ₹ 99,990.