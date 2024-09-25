Asus introduces Intel-powered AI-enabled PCs in consumer and commercial lineups 

Asus, on 25 September 2024, launched its new range of consumer and commercial PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2).

The lineup includes the Zenbook S 14, Asus NUC 14 Pro AI (Desktop), and ExpertBook P5405, all featuring integrated NPUs (Neural Processing Units), which the company claims deliver up to 47 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second).

The new Intel Core Ultra processors support AI-focused features, including Asus’s exclusive StoryCube app, which leverages AI to simplify creative workflows.

StoryCube is said to enhance digital asset management by categorising scenes and generating clips effortlessly.

Asus claims the Zenbook S 14 is one of the most refined AI-equipped laptops. The device is fitted with an OLED display, refreshing at 120 Hz. For professionals working on the go, AI noise cancellation and the Full HD AiSense IR camera with AI features will ensure crystal-clear conference calls and video interactions.

The ExpertBook P5405 is designed as an AI-powered computing solution for businesses. It features Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and integrates Asus AI ExpertMeet tools to enhance the work experience with AI.

The NUC 14 Pro AI offers desktop capabilities in a compact form factor, aiming to balance portability and power.

“Our strategic decision to integrate Intel Core Ultra Processors in our latest offerings ensures that our users experience best-in-class AI capabilities, promising a more seamless and refined interface and functionality,” said Eric Ou, Country Head, President, and Director, Systems Group, Asus India.

The Zenbook S 14 will be available for ₹1,42,990, while the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI will be available from December 2024.

The ExpertBook P5405 will be available in India starting November 2024.