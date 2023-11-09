Asus announces enterprise focused ExpertBook B9 OLED, B56 OLED and B54

November 09, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Asus announced its enterprise focused ExpertBook B9 OLED, B56 OLED and B54 with 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The laptops are optimised to enhance productivity and deliver a powerful yet smooth experience, the company shared in a release.

ASUS Expertbook B9 OLED (B 9403)

The Asus B9 OLED comes with a magnesium-lithium alloy body powered by up to the 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processor, Dual-fan cooling, and up to 64 GB Dual Channel RAM,

The laptop also gets the Iris Xe Graphics Active, 16:10 OLED display and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation.

The laptop’s 16:10 OLED display refreshing at 90Hz comes with a 2.8K resolution backed by a 63Wh battery with 65W USB-C adapter enabling fast charging.

ASUS Expertbook B5602CVA

The 16-inch Expertbook B5602CVA, comes with a 16:10 4K OLED display with HDR support. The device is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series vPro processors, Optional Intel Arc A350M discrete GPU, up to 40 GB of fast upgradable Dual Channel DDR5 RAM, and Iris Xe Active, support for Dual NVMe SSDs.

ASUS Expertbook B5402C and B5402F

The ASUS Expertbook B5402C comes with a clamshell chassis while the B5402F comes with a Flip touchscreen with garaged stylus.

The devices come powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro P-series processors with Iris Xe graphics, and up to 40 GB fast DDR5 upgradable RAM. The devices also get Wi-Fi 6E and support of up to dual 2 TB SSD with RAID 0/1 support.

Additionally, the laptops also get Dual USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 & USB4, triple 4K display output and fast-charging support, full-sized RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet and HDMI.

“With enterprise-grade security and all-day battery life, these laptops are designed to meet the needs of modern users. We’re excited to bring this innovative technology to empower business leaders and their organisations, enabling them to operate at their full potential and achieve their Vision,” Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said.

The Asus B9403CVA is priced at ₹2,17,990, the B5602CVA is priced at ₹1,88,990, while the B5402CVA and the B5402FVA are priced at ₹1,57,490 and ₹1,70,490, respectively.

The new ExpertBook line-up will be available through Asus Enterprise Channel Partners.