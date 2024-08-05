Asus Ally X launched in India with improved performance and extended battery life  

Asus ROG launched the all-new Ally X powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme CPU processor in India.

The Ally X replaces the handheld gaming device launched last year and comes with a sleek black design with ergonomic for the ultimate comfort. The device further gets the Radeon 780M iGPU equipped with 12 Compute Units (CUs).

The handheld comes with a full HD 1080 display with a blazing 120 Hz refresh rate. The display can achieve up to 500 nits and supports variable refresh rate. The display is also capable of 100% of the sRGB colour space and offers multi-touch capabilities.

For connectivity, the device packs two USB-C ports, with one rocking a USB4 connection and a lightning-fast 40GB/s data rate. The device also gets Wi-Fi 6E and the device comes with an upgraded cooling system which features three air vents for extra airflow.

To sustain the performance, the device comes with an upgraded 80 Wh battery for extended gaming sessions.

The handheld also gets full-sized 1TB 2280 M.2 NVME Gen 4 SSD, offering ample storage and can be upgraded to an impressive 4TB. The Ally X further cranks up the memory to a whopping 24GB LPDDR5X, running at a blazing 7500MT/s.

“As pioneers in gaming innovation, ASUS ROG has always been committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance. We are confident that the ALLY X will continue to set benchmarks in the gaming industry, enhancing the gaming journey for players across India”, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said.

The new Asus ROG Ally X is priced at ₹89,990.