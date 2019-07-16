Are we too dependent on wearable devices?

The likes of Black Mirror, Love, Death & Robots and even Archer have taught us to be wary of the dependency we may end up experiencing with the advent of wearable technology, nicknamed wearables. So much of the pull of wearables is geared towards trend up-keep — which some may dub ‘sheepism.’

So here we are to bust some myths through some long-term experience with our own wearable to which we may have raised a brow.

Fitbit Charge 3 and Cardiogram

‘Listen to your heart’, famously sang Roxette in 1988. That’s advice I’ve taken seriously... which is why when Cardiogram (a smartphone app which functions as a digital health and fitness diary and also helps detect heart conditions) recently partnered with Fitbit, the app was promptly added to my list of downloads. Cardiogram makes use of heart rate and sleep rate data from wearable devices to monitor the wearer’s conditions and understand their symptoms.

The Fitbit Charge 3 I’ve been using — primarily to calculate calories burnt — now also functions as my personal cardiologist. While these wearables are equipped with heart rate and sleep trackers, coupled with this app, it is said to detect signs of conditions like diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, and atrial fibrillation using heart rate data.

The aforementioned also probably explains why the device is on my wrist for longer durations than before. But given its good looks, I am not complaining. With a sporty white strap that has a perforated design, this version is much more glamorous than its earlier siblings. That said, it’s not restricted to the boot camp or badminton court alone. The watch is versatile and, much to my delight, fits in just as well in a formal brunch setting or a cocktail party. And what a conversation starter this gadget is: people almost always ask ‘what you are wearing?’, even if they are sporting the most elegant Breitling themselves. The bands of Charge 3 come in different colours: Standard (black or blue grey), Horween leather (plum and midnight blue), Woven bands (charcoal and periwinkle) and Special edition (white band with a graphite case or purple band with a rose gold case). The latter even comes with an additional black band in case you need options.

On the whole, the design is sleek. It is light and sits snug on the wrist. The font is easy to read and doesn’t have you squinting and feeling years older. It lets you receive messages, phone calls and emails if you choose. In terms of syncing with my phone, it’s a lot more hassle-free than the Fitbit Alta. There’s an all-day real-time sync option that keeps the activities of the watch updated on the app on the phone. My only qualm is the sleep tracker that shows a few abnormalities in terms of hours slept and deep and light sleep.

The battery life is commendable and lasts for up to a week after it’s fully charged. So if you’re travelling for a few days, you don’t have the hassle of carrying the charger along. The watch, like most fitness tracking devices, is like a persistent sibling. It vibrates and nudges when you’ve been sitting on your bottom for too long. It also encourages you with badges when you’ve outdone yourself in terms of steps taken. It is for this token of appreciation that on many days — when I could have just bullied the youngest in the department to collect my Swiggy order from the gate — I’ve found myself bounding to the gate under the scorching sun to collect my delivery.

The Charge 3 is water-proof. A big plus point because I’ve often wondered how many calories I burn when I swim. I finally have an answer. And that also means I need to throw in a few more laps and cut down on socialising during pool time. It also lets you choose from exercise modes such as run, yoga, bike...

And at the end of it all, when you need to slow down and catch your breath, this device lets you do that with its Relax mode and breathing guidance. 3 .2. 1...Okay, time to close my eyes and breathe

Livia

In the world of wearables, the design is a huge aspect which we cannot place low on our priorities. After all, nowadays, the customisable factor is everything and tech brands market wearables as an extension of the self.

The Livia, a menstrual pain-cancelling device, is customisable as far as the skin colour goes. Perhaps the electrode pads which one sticks to their lower abdomen could be the same or even similar colour as the user’s skin... for those less keen on being super vocal about sporting this device. I had to shove my shirt over it.

Just like when you switch between Apple or Android, there is considerable acclimatisation in navigating the device. But with the Livia, there’s no screen so you don’t need to worry.

There are some days during my cycle when I find myself panicking at the smallest fraction of a cramp, quickly reaching for the device.

Like most wearables, the Livia has a battery life users have to be well aware of. Because I was becoming so reliant on the Livia as part of my monthly routine, my charging station at home changed too. I set up a wide adapter with different outlets, including one for my Livia. But what did this tell me? I wasn’t shy about it, even at work where I’d hook it up to my CPU. When colleagues would ask what the adorable-looking device was, I’d be pretty honest about it.