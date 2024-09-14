Apple’s retail partner Imagine announces pre-booking offers on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

Apple’s retail partner in India, Imagine, has announced a pre-booking campaign for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro till September 19. Under its ‘more with Imagine’ campaign, buyers can pre-book iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro for ₹5,000. It also includes vouchers and rewards from brands like Asics, Bose, Myntra, and Swiggy.

Imagine stores offer both sales and service.

Imagine’s offer is available across all 45 Imagine Apple stores in cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Gwalior and multiple cities across Kerala, as well as online.

Apple iPhone 16 series went for pre-booking on September 13. The availability is scheduled for September 20 in India.

The iPhone 16 features A18 processor with Apple Intelligence having gen AI features. It has a 48 MP main camera along with a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie lens is of 12 MP.

For the first time, Apple has added Camera Control button with a tactile feel which helps in clicking, zoom in/out, changing modes, etc.

The Apple iPhone 16 has a 6.1 inch display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is IP68 rated as well.

The iPhone 16 comes with a Type-C port for charging.

Apple iPhone 16 starts ₹79,900 (128 GB) and comes in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White and Black colours.

The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits brightness. It runs on A18 Pro chipset.

iPhone 16 Pro sports a 48 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide lens and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. It has a 12 MP front camera.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro starts at ₹1,19,900 for (128 GB).

“With the launch of the ‘More with Imagine’ campaign, we are not only giving iPhone enthusiasts access to the latest iPhone 16 but also rewarding them with an array of exclusive offers and services. To add an element of surprise and delight, we are thrilled to announce a lucky draw for all customers who pre-book and purchase an iPhone during this period, offering a chance to have the cost of their device fully covered. We believe in creating more value for our customers and making their journey with Imagine exceptional,” said said Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya, CBO, Retail at Imagine.

