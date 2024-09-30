GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple’s new smart home display could run on its tvOS-based “homeOS”: Report  

Apple is reportedly planning to release a smart home display that will tun on its tvOS, the device is expected to be launched in May next year  

Updated - September 30, 2024 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Apple TV logo is seen in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Apple TV logo is seen in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is reportedly expected to launch a new smart home device with a display sometime in May next year.

The new device is expected to use Apple’s tvOS to operate the system, called HomeOS, a report from The Verge said.

The display is expected to run apps like Calendar, Notes and Home and will be available with magnets for wall-mounting.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to include recognition for hand gestures for the device. The device is also expected to come with support for Apple Intelligence, something that is yet to make its way for iPhone and HomePod users.

Earlier, rumours suggested that Apple was working on HomePod with a screen that would be attacked to a robotic arm that swivels to face the users on video. However, Apple has made no official announcements regarding the product or its development.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:32 pm IST

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World

